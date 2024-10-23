Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Set For 6.20% Growth, Reaching $116.24 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The infrastructure equipment market has shown strong growth recently. It is projected to increase from $86.84 billion in 2023 to $91.31 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.1%. The factors driving this growth include the expansion of mobile networks, the surge in data traffic, the emergence of 4G/LTE networks, fiber optic deployments, and supportive government policies.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The telecom infrastructure equipment market is set to grow significantly, reaching $116.24 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth is fueled by the rollout of 5G networks, increased IoT connectivity, integration of edge computing, network virtualization, and enhanced capacity and efficiency. Trends include centralized radio access network deployments, automation of network operations, satellite communication integration, improved backhaul solutions, and partnerships with telecom service providers.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market:

sample?id=2804&type=smp

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market?

The surge in IoT device adoption has increased demand for telecommunications infrastructure equipment. As smart devices become more popular for communication and other tasks, manufacturers like Cisco are investing in the IoT industry to meet growing needs.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

report/telecom-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the telecom infrastructure equipment market report are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., China Telecommunications Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Motorola Solutions Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., ARRIS International plc, Ciena Corporation, ALE International SAS.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market?

LTE networks are becoming popular for enhancing business application security. These networks offer economic advantages, lower deployment costs, and increased efficiency, driving growth in the private LTE sector, with an estimated CAGR of 12.63% from 2019 to 2024.

How Is the Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Switching Equipment, Bridges, Gateways And Routers, Other Product Types

2) By Infrastructure: Wireless, Wired Infrastructure

3) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the telecom infrastructure equipment global market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market analysis. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market?

Telecommunications infrastructure equipment includes all hardware used for telecommunications purposes. This category encompasses a range of communication technologies, from transmission lines and satellite communications to radios and answering machines.

The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into telecom infrastructure equipment market size, telecom infrastructure equipment market drivers and trends, telecom infrastructure equipment market major players, telecom infrastructure equipment competitors' revenues, telecom infrastructure equipment global market positioning, and telecom infrastructure equipment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Telecom Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024

report/telecom-network-infrastructure-global-market-report

Telecom Managed Services Global Market Report 2024

report/telecom-managed-services-global-market-report

Telecom IT Services Global Market Report 2024

report/telecom-it-services-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.