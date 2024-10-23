J&K HC Issues Additional Guidelines For Disposal Of Old Cases

As per the additional guidelines issued for adherence by the District Judiciary, The District Case Management (DCM) Committees has been asked to prepare a list of targeted cases for each Court within the District alongwith details, copy of which be sent to the Member Secretary SCMS Committee, High Court of J&K & Ladakh.

The DCM Committee shall, in this regard, convene and hold meetings with the members of the Bar to ensure that they are fully engaged in and supportive of the efforts to reduce arrears, according to a circular issued by the court's Registrar General.

The DCM Committee shall discuss and frame timelines and other necessary steps in consultation with Judicial Officers at the District level, the circular reads.



“The Presiding Officer of each Court shall carry out a comprehensive physical verification of the case files in their Courts and the process shall be completed within one month,” it reads, adding,“After completion of the physical verification, they shall reconcile the findings with the data shown on the National Judicial Data Grid/CIS and the compliance report with anomalies, if any, be Immediately submitted to the Member Secretary SCMS Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.”

The Presiding Officer of each Court, the circular says, shall identify undated cases and make concerted efforts to assign hearing dates to each case as promptly as possible and shall send details of such cases to the Member-Secretary SCMS Committee of the High Court.

“The Presiding Officer of each Court shall ensure that if the record of an old/targeted case included in the action plan is/has been lost, efforts be made to reconstruct the record at the earliest by soliciting copies from the parties, retrieving relevant court orders etc.”

The DCM Committee, it says, shall ensure that such case files are reconstructed at the earliest after following proper procedure.



“The Principal District Judges shall ensure and manage equitable distribution of old/target cases in the concerned courts within the district and discuss this aspect in the DCM Committee meetings,” the circular says, adding,“They shall make a comprehensive assessment of the current caseload taking into account the complexity and nature of each case as also the expertise & experience of the judicial officers & the existing case load assigned to the judicial officers with a view to ensure that the cases are allocated in a manner that balances the work-load across judges and prevents one judge from being excessively burdened.”

