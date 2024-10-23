The Hong Kong Australia Business Association QLD Successfully Hosted The Second Brisbane Innovation & Tech Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HKABA Innovation and Show Briabne 2024 Hosts and Main Guests

A Group photo of all exhibitors of Brisbane Innovation & Tech 2024

LBrisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner Cr giving speech at Brisbane Innovation & Tech Expo 2024

Yang Chenqi, Deputy Consul-General, Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Brisbane talkng to Kenny Ma, President at Hong Kong Australia Business Association Queensland Chapter

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Brisbane Innovation & Tech Expo 2024"The Hong Kong Australia Business Association Queensland Chapter recently hosted the second "Brisbane Innovation & Tech Expo 2024", which concluded successfully. The event received strong support from the Australian Government, the Chinese Consulate-General in Brisbane, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, attracting a large number of visitors and exhibitors. Throughout the expo, the venue was bustling with activity, with over a thousand attendees engaging with exhibitors, exploring collaboration opportunities, and discussing innovative solutions. Both the public and students showed great enthusiasm as they experienced the latest technological advancements firsthand. The success of the expo once again demonstrated the Hong Kong Australia Business Association Queensland Chapter's significant influence in the local community.This year, a total of 149 companies participated in the expo, with 115 of them traveling from Hong Kong. Many exhibitors expressed that this international event provided an effective platform for resource integration, fostering cross-border partnerships and generating numerous business opportunities. As the future business landscape leans towards globalization, this expo offered businesses from both regions a valuable opportunity to exchange cultural and market knowledge, further strengthening their mutual understanding in technology innovation and business operations. The expo not only served as a platform for promoting technological innovation but also played a crucial role in enhancing economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between Queensland and Hong Kong. Exhibitors and attendees alike found immense value in the sharing of business concepts and experiences.The mission of the Hong Kong Australia Business Association Queensland Chapter is to promote business and technology development between the two regions, with a commitment to fostering long-term economic collaboration. This mission and vision were clearly reflected in the success of this event, which was made possible by the dedication and outstanding organizational efforts of the chapter's entire team, providing solid support for the smooth execution of the expo.Kenny Ma, President of the Hong Kong Australia Business Association Queensland Chapter, stated that this tech expo marked a significant milestone for the business communities of both regions. Through this international event, not only was the cooperation with local governments and enterprises strengthened, but a solid foundation was also laid for future cross-border collaborations. More importantly, the expo made a positive contribution to both Queensland and Hong Kong, showcasing the chapter's commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation and prosperity.VIP Attendance and Speakers:Yang Chenqi, Deputy Consul-General, Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in BrisbaneAdrian Schrinner, Lord Mayor of Brisbane City CouncilRicky Chong, Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Sydney OfficeMax Lau, Deputy Head of InvestHK for Australia and New ZealandBonnie Shek, Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council for Australia and New ZealandCindale Richardson, Acting Inspector, Queensland Police Service Multicultural Affairs UnitGeorge Veneris, Principal Project Officer, Migration QueenslandNancy Li, Senior Client Relationship Officer, Study QueenslandSean Bohannon, Director (Priority Sectors), Health Innovation and Technology Sector (HIT)Jay Fu, Senior Investment Officer, Global Investment AttractionThe Hong Kong Australia Business Association Queensland Chapter extends its heartfelt thanks to all partners, exhibitors, and visitors who supported and participated in this event. We look forward to continuing our journey together in promoting mutual growth and prosperity in future initiatives.

