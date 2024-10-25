China Offers Taliban Duty-Free Trade, Promising Zero Tariffs

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Chinese ambassador in Kabul announced that China will grant the duty-free access to its markets, particularly in and sectors.

Zhao Xing stated on X that China would provide zero tariffs to Afghanistan, replacing the current 100 percent tariff lines. This move marks an effort by China to strengthen its ties with the Taliban since they took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Despite seeking to develop relations, China, like other nations, has refrained from officially recognizing the Taliban government. However, Afghanistan's rich mineral resources present an appealing opportunity for Chinese companies, making the partnership mutually beneficial. The Taliban is eager to attract foreign investors to help diversify Afghanistan's economy and utilize its mineral wealth.

In recent developments, the sale of Afghanistan's lithium, copper, and iron reserves to global markets will aid the Taliban in bolstering its fragile economy. Ambassador Zhao highlighted his discussions with Taliban officials, emphasizing the potential for significant economic collaboration.

According to Chinese customs data, Afghanistan exported $64 million worth of goods to China last year, with nearly 90% consisting of pine nuts. Despite this limited trade, the Taliban has expressed a strong interest in diversifying its exports and attracting foreign investment.

Since his appointment in September, Ambassador Zhao has actively engaged with Taliban officials responsible for mining, oil, trade, and regional communications. Several Chinese companies, including China Metallurgical Group, are already exploring mining opportunities in Afghanistan, further deepening economic ties.

The Taliban's embassy in China has yet to comment on the ambassador's statements. However, they have expressed a desire to officially join China's Belt and Road Initiative, hoping to become a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a $62 billion project aimed at connecting China's resource-rich Xinjiang region to Pakistan's Gwadar port.

The evolving relationship between China and the Taliban signifies potential economic opportunities for Afghanistan, particularly in the mineral sector. As China seeks to expand its influence in the region, the Taliban's desire for foreign investment could pave the way for increased economic engagement, despite the challenges of international recognition.

Ultimately, the success of this partnership will depend on the Taliban's ability to provide a stable and secure environment for foreign investors, as well as the broader geopolitical dynamics in South Asia.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram