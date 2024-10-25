'My Indian Wrestlers Should Go': Aggrieved Athletes Meet With Mansukh Mandaviya Amid World Championship Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A group of wrestlers met with Union Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday evening - less than 48 hours before their flight to Albania. The had had sought his intervention after the Wrestling Federation of India withdrew them from the upcoming World Championships over "interference" in its autonomy. The athletes have been cleared for participation - with the government set to 'take responsibility' in case the WFI was charged with contempt.

"A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern. I gave the direction that the court matter will continue in court but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that," Mandaviya told reporters.

The Sports minister also stressed the need to promote athletes and help the federation undertake“good work according to its capacity”.

The Wrestling Federation of India was forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships on Thursday after wrestler Satyawart Kadian - the husband of Sakshi Malik - approached the court. He contended that the WFI (currently suspended by the Ministry) was in contempt of court by taking decisions.

“We discussed the issue with the minister, who assured that they will take responsibility if a contempt charge is levelled on the federation and cleared the participation of the team. Tickets have already been booked and the team will depart as scheduled on Sunday morning,” WFI chief Sanjay Singh said after the meeting.

The WFI remains suspended by the ministry and the IOA has refused to re-introduce the ad-hoc panel, leaving the sport and the future of the wrestlers in limbo. The world governing body UWW lifted its suspension of WFI in February.

The government has not said anything about lifting the suspension at this time.

“The ministry has said it will review it. It may take a one month or so,” Singh said in response to reporter queries.

