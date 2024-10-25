Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Chairman Of Euroclear Group

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Governor of Qatar Central (QCB), HE Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met with Chairman of Euroclear Group, Francesco Vanni D'Archirafi and his accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, taking place in Washington, DC, from October 21 to 26.

The discussions focused on significant trends shaping the global and sectors.

