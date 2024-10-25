عربي


Minister Of Finance Meets US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury

10/25/2024 7:19:49 PM

Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World bank Group, taking place in Washington, DC, from October 21 to 26.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, especially in the economic and financial sectors, and explored ways to increase cooperation between the two countries.

The Peninsula

