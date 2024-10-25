UN Agencies Renew Warning On Continued Deterioration Of Humanitarian Crisis In Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) renewed their warning of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where millions of people need urgent assistance.

The two agencies said, in a joint statement, that 3.7 million children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition this year, stressing that if they do not receive assistance, their chances of dying from preventable diseases will increase by 11 times compared to their peers inside Sudan.



They stressed the importance of UN agencies responsible for providing aid and technical support obtaining permission to have a sustainable presence in all affected communities, noting that the reality on the ground is still fraught with logistical and administrative barriers, and that access restrictions hinder the UN's ability to deliver life-saving supplies and protection to the most vulnerable communities.

Despite the enormous challenges, UNHCR and UNICEF renewed their commitment to supporting Sudan and all those affected by the conflict, noting that they are working to provide basic services, from emergency shelter and water to education, health care and psychosocial support.

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted on April 15, 2023, has displaced more than 11 million people, either internally or across borders, and has pushed millions more to the brink of hunger, especially children and women.