Kazakhstan Supplied Almost Entire Volume Of Oil Planned For 2024 To Germany In 9 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The export of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in January-September 2024 amounted to 1.1 million tons, Azernews reports.

According to the of of Kazakhstan, oil exports to Germany from Kazakhstan in the amount of 1.2 million tons are planned for 2024.

145 thousand tons of Kazakh oil were delivered to Germany in September, and 133 thousand tons in October.

Since 2023, Kazakhstan has been supplying oil to Germany through the Transneft trunk pipeline system in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point. In January-September 2023, 590 thousand tons of oil from Kazakhstan were exported to Germany. In total, 993 thousand tons of Kazakh oil were transported to Germany by the end of 2023 (from the resources of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating).

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the republic is ready to increase oil exports to the German market, and the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic Almasadam Satkaliyev reported that Germany had requested to increase annual supplies from the current 1.2 million to 2.5 million tons.