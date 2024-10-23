عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Supplied Almost Entire Volume Of Oil Planned For 2024 To Germany In 9 Months

Kazakhstan Supplied Almost Entire Volume Of Oil Planned For 2024 To Germany In 9 Months


10/23/2024 7:09:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The export of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in January-September 2024 amounted to 1.1 million tons, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of energy of Kazakhstan, oil exports to Germany from Kazakhstan in the amount of 1.2 million tons are planned for 2024.

145 thousand tons of Kazakh oil were delivered to Germany in September, and 133 thousand tons in October.

Since 2023, Kazakhstan has been supplying oil to Germany through the Transneft trunk pipeline system in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point. In January-September 2023, 590 thousand tons of oil from Kazakhstan were exported to Germany. In total, 993 thousand tons of Kazakh oil were transported to Germany by the end of 2023 (from the resources of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating).

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the republic is ready to increase oil exports to the German market, and the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic Almasadam Satkaliyev reported that Germany had requested to increase annual supplies from the current 1.2 million to 2.5 million tons.

MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108813379


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search