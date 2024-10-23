Kazakhstan Supplied Almost Entire Volume Of Oil Planned For 2024 To Germany In 9 Months
By Alimat Aliyeva
The export of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in
January-September 2024 amounted to 1.1 million tons,
According to the Ministry of energy of Kazakhstan, oil exports
to Germany from Kazakhstan in the amount of 1.2 million tons are
planned for 2024.
145 thousand tons of Kazakh oil were delivered to Germany in
September, and 133 thousand tons in October.
Since 2023, Kazakhstan has been supplying oil to Germany through
the Transneft trunk pipeline system in the direction of the Adamova
Zastava oil delivery point. In January-September 2023, 590 thousand
tons of oil from Kazakhstan were exported to Germany. In total, 993
thousand tons of Kazakh oil were transported to Germany by the end
of 2023 (from the resources of Karachaganak Petroleum
Operating).
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the
republic is ready to increase oil exports to the German market, and
the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic Almasadam
Satkaliyev reported that Germany had requested to increase annual
supplies from the current 1.2 million to 2.5 million tons.
