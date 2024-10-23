GCC Chief Blasts Terror Attack In Ankara
10/23/2024 7:06:09 PM
BAHRAIN Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi denounced on Wednesday "the heinous terrorist attack" on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in Ankara, where several casualties were reported.
He offered condolences to Turkiye's families, government, and people and wished the wounded a quick recovery, according to a press release from the GCC Secretariat.
He expressed the GCC full solidarity with the Turkish Republic in its efforts to combat all forms and manifestations of terrorism.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said at least five people were killed in the attack, including the two attackers, and 14 others injured, three of whom are in critical condition. (end)
