Argentina’S Agricultural Turnaround: Rain Revives Corn And Wheat Prospects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's agricultural sector recently witnessed a dramatic turnaround as heavy rains revitalized corn and wheat after a challenging drought period.



The Rosario Grain Exchange reported that significant rainfall, ranging from 30 to 90 millimeters, fell over the central farming regions of Argentina within the last 24 hours.



This development has dramatically altered the outlook for the country's crops. Argentina ranks as the world's third-largest corn exporter and a major global wheat supplier. The recent rains have significantly improved prospects for these essential crops.



Cristian Russo, head of agricultural estimates at the Rosario Grain Exchange, used a soccer analogy to describe the situation: "We were losing 3-0 against the drought.



Last week's rains brought it to 3-2, and now we're winning 4-3." For the 2024/25 wheat season, this rainfall arrived at a crucial stage in the crop's development.







Earlier this month, due to insufficient rain, the exchange had lowered its wheat harvest estimate to 19.5 million tons. Wheat harvesting is set to begin in November.



Regarding the 2024/25 corn season, the rainfall enables farmers to resume delayed planting activities. Additionally, soybean planting can now proceed more intensively in the coming weeks as conditions have improved.



Argentina leads globally in exporting processed soybean oil and meal, crucial components of its economy. The Rosario Grain Exchange forecasts a corn harvest of 51 to 52 million tons for the 2024/25 cycle.



It also projects soybean production to be between 52 and 53 million tons. Corn planting commenced in September, while soybean sowing began recently in mid-October.

