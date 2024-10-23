Sudan’S Escalating Conflict Claims Army Commander’S Life

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The conflict in Sudan has intensified with the death of Brigadier General Ahmed Shaa Al-Din. Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ambushed his unit near Tambul in Al Jazirah state.



This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing power struggle between the Sudanese (SAF) and the RSF.



The RSF, a paramilitary group with roots in the Janjaweed militia, launched an attack that resulted in Shaa Al-Din's death. He had been overseeing operations following the defection of RSF commander Abu Aqla Kikl to the SAF.



Kikl's defection prompted retaliatory raids as both sides sought to assert control over strategic areas. The RSF claims to have killed 370 Sudanese soldiers and captured 60 combat vehicles during this confrontation.



These figures remain unverified but highlight the ferocity of the conflict. The town of Tambul, briefly held by Sudanese army regulars, now remains under RSF control.







Since April 2023, the SAF and RSF have been locked in a bitter struggle for power. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan leads the SAF, while Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti," commands the RSF.

Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Sudan's Ongoing Conflict

This conflict stems from deep political instability and competition for resources. The humanitarian impact has been devastating. Over 23,000 people have died, and more than 10 million have been displaced within Sudan.



Millions more have sought refuge in neighboring countries. The situation worsens with food shortages and collapsing essential services. Both factions face accusations of human rights abuses.



Reports suggest widespread violence against civilians, including rape and murder by RSF forces. The Rufaa Resistance Committees document these abuses, drawing international condemnation but little effective intervention.



Efforts by international bodies to broker peace have failed so far. The United Nation and regional organizations call for ceasefires but lack enforcement measures.



Humanitarian aid struggles to reach those in need due to ongoing violence and restricted access. The death of Brigadier General Ahmed Shaa Al-Din underscores the volatility of Sudan's conflict.



It highlights the challenges of achieving peace and delivering aid amid such turmoil. As both sides continue fighting, the prospects for resolution remain uncertain, leaving millions in desperate need of relief.

