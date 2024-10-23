Nina Ross Releases New Book: 'Before You Apply: Key Tasks For Small Businesses Pursuing Bank Loans' Available On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- C. Nina RossHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business expert and author C. Nina Ross, CEO of CIRTT Consulting, a small business consulting firm based in Houston, Texas, has released her new book, "Before You Apply: Key Tasks for Small Businesses Pursuing Bank Loans." The book is now available in hardcover and eBook formats on Amazon with the audiobook version coming soon. This book serves as an essential guide for small business owners preparing to apply for traditional bank loans, offering key insights on how to understand and navigate the process successfully.Nina, who has been cited as a business expert in Forbes, Newsweek (twice), Clockify, and other prominent publications, brings over 20 years of experience to this book. She provides her detailed 14-task roadmap for business owners, covering everything from how a business partner can destroy all hope of obtaining a business loan to how something as simple as invalid identification can stop the lending process cold."Many small business owners face unnecessary rejections simply because they approach banks unprepared," said Ross. "This book is designed to help them avoid common pitfalls and position themselves for loan approval."Ross was also selected as a breakout speaker at the 2024 Woodlands Texas Business Summit on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Nina will be speaking on the topic of her book, Before You Apply, between 10:00 AM to 10:40 AM. During her session, she will provide actionable tips from her book to help business owners prepare for the business lending process which will improve their chances of securing financing. In addition, Nina will provide detailed information as to why all 14-tasks work together to ensure a great first impression with the bank, increasing the chance of business loan success.In addition to her book and upcoming speaking engagement, Nina Ross is also the creator of the popular YouTube channel , Business Operations, Management, and Human Resources, which features over 500 videos covering a wide range of topics related to running a small business. From human resources to business expansion and strategy, Ross offers practical advice and actionable items for entrepreneurs and business owners alike.Event Details:Event: 2024 Woodlands Texas Business SummitDate: Wednesday, November 13th, 2024Time: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Nina Ross speaking from 10:00 AM – 10:40 AM)Location: The Woodlands, TexasFor more information on Nina Ross' new book, YouTube channel, and upcoming engagements, visit her Amazon author page or CIRTT Consulting's website.

