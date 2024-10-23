N4XT Experiences Announces LA Fashion Week Exclusively With W Hollywood Hosting An Elite Lineup Of Partners And Programming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Week (LAFW) , a globally recognized for designers and brands, returns for the third season exclusively in partnership with the W on November 13, 2024 through November 15, 2024 with a focus on fashion, innovation, technology, sustainability and inclusion.

Each year LA Fashion Week (LAFW) strives to provide an outstanding experience and this year is no different. Title partners for the season include W Hollywood and Stella Jets while Premier Partners include Snapchat , Nike and Citi .

"As we gear up for our 3rd Season of

LAFW, it's amazing to see how far we've come. We're elevating the game with brands bringing their collections to life in every way-runway experiences, presentations, exhibits, and beyond. Our partners are seamlessly plugged in, enhancing the experience with a natural synergy that sets LAFW apart. It's where global fashion communities converge, and we're proud to maintain that forward-thinking, disruptive and entrepreneurial spirit. We are excited to share the full list of participating designers for this season in the coming days." - Ciarra Pardo, Co-Founder N4XT Experiences, President LAFW

Leading the media conversations surrounding LA Fashion Week (LAFW) is the⁠ ⁠Los Angeles Times and global fashion and media culture curator, ⁠Highsnobiety . To round out runway and presentation needs, additional confirmation include returning partner ⁠NY Makeup Academy and Creators Lounge / Pop-Up Marketplace Participants including ⁠MAC Cosmetics , Fenty Beauty and Ultimate Ears by Logitech. The Entertainment Partners projected to enhance the overall experience within a diverse calendar offering are Rasa and ⁠Cirque du Soleil .

"Our 360 experience this year is a landmark moment, fully embodying our vision. By seamlessly merging entertainment, media, technology, fashion, and beauty, we're creating an immersive and exciting three-day event that will captivate our audience. Our aim is to uphold the prestige of traditional fashion week formats while infusing the unique energy and creativity that Los Angeles offers, embracing both the community and entertainment."

- Imad Izemrane, Co-Founder & CEO of N4XT Experiences

N4XT Experiences and its co-founders Ciarra Pardo, Imad Izemrane and Keith Abell alongside VP, Head of Designer Relations Noah Kozlowski are revolutionizing the conventional fashion week concept, elevating it to new heights through the reimagined LAFW event that transcends the boundaries of fashion. N4XT remains dedicated to its four fundamental pillars – fashion, beauty, technology, and sustainability – as well its commitment to inclusivity which runs through every facet of N4XT's programming and event calendar.

For more information on LA Fashion Week and N4XT Experiences , please contact Sandrine Charles Consulting: [email protected] and visit: .



About N4XT Experiences:

N4XT Experiences is a live-event company and the owner of LA Fashion Week, Los Angeles' signature fashion event. N4XT Experiences has transformed LA Fashion Week into a platform for distinctive physical and digital immersive experiences under the reimagined LAFW brand and, in addition, will shortly be launching BEAUTYDAYS, a globally-touring festival celebrating beauty, health and wellness. N4XT Experiences is dedicated to championing innovation, technology, sustainability, and inclusion within the fashion and beauty industries.

