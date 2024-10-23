Wesbanco Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strong sequential quarter deposit growth of 12.1% annualized and loan growth of 6.3% annualized WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC ), a diversified, multi-state holding company, today announced net income and related per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Net income available to common for the third quarter of 2024 was $34.7 million, with earnings per share of $0.54, compared to $34.3 million and $0.58 per share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $94.3 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to $116.5 million, or $1.96 per share, for the 2023 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $98.8 million, or $1.61 per share, as compared to $119.5 million, or $2.01 per share (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common

shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$



36,303

$





0.56

$



34,817

$





0.59

$



98,833

$





1.61

$



119,496

$





2.01 Less: After-tax restructuring and

merger-related expenses

(1,562)

(0.02)

(506)

(0.01)

(4,546)

(0.07)

(3,026)

(0.05) Net income available to common

shareholders (GAAP)

$



34,741

$





0.54

$



34,311

$





0.58

$



94,287

$





1.54

$



116,470

$





1.96 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2024:



Total loan growth was 10.0% year-over-year and 6.3% over the sequential quarter, annualized

Total loans are up $1.1 billion over the last year, driven by commercial loan growth

Deposits of $13.8 billion increased 5.7% year-over-year and 12.1% over the sequential quarter, annualized



Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, increased 2.2% year-over-year and 4.3% over the sequential quarter, annualized

Average loans to average deposits were 90.6%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth

Trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.1 million combined year-over-year reflecting growth in Trust and Investment Services ("WTIS") assets under management and broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities), respectively, from organic growth and market appreciation



WTIS assets under management increased 21.7% year-over-year to a record $6.1 billion

Broker-dealer securities account values increased 15.8% year-over-year to a record $1.9 billion

Key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion)

The acquisition of Premier Financial Corp. remains on track, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals WesBanco was recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families by Newsweek

"WesBanco marked strong momentum in the third quarter, driven by strategic actions that continue to strengthen our balance sheet, including robust deposit and loan growth and the pay down of higher cost borrowings. Over the last year, WesBanco has grown loans by $1.1 billion and deposits by $0.7 billion, reflecting the strength of our people, markets and strategies," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We are focused on organic growth and efficiency gains to achieve positive operating leverage. We also successfully raised $200 million of common equity during the quarter to position WesBanco for future growth. With the pending acquisition of Premier Financial, we expect to accelerate our positive momentum, build on their legacy of community engagement and support, and together bring the resources of a larger and stronger financial services organization to all of our communities."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, portfolio loans were $12.5 billion, which increased $1.1 billion, or 10.0%, year-over-year driven by strong performance from our commercial and residential lending teams. Total commercial loans of $8.9 billion increased 11.9% year-over-year and 7.5% quarter-over-quarter annualized. Commercial loan growth continues to reflect the success of our strategies, as well as lower commercial real estate payoffs, which have totaled approximately $185 million year-to-date. Total residential lending reflects increased mortgage origination production and home equity line of credit usage.

Deposits, as of September 30, 2024, were $13.8 billion, up 5.7% year-over-year and up 12.1% annualized from June 30, 2024, reflecting the success of our summer deposit gathering and retention campaign. The composition of total deposits continues to have some mix shift; however, total demand deposits continue to represent 54% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 27%, which remains consistent with the percentage range prior to the pandemic. When excluding certificate of deposits, total deposits increased 2.2% year-over-year and 4.3% quarter-over-quarter annualized.

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings totaled $1.2 billion, at September 30, 2024, a decrease of 20.3%, or $300.0 million from June 30, 2024. This decrease was driven by deposit growth exceeding loan growth and $200 million of equity raised in the third quarter.

Credit Quality

As of September 30, 2024, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last three years. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio increased 20 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 0.44%, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets declined slightly from the prior quarter and year periods. The third quarter provision for credit losses declined both year-over-year and sequentially to $4.8 million. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2024 increased to 1.13% of total loans, or $140.9 million, primarily due to higher unemployment assumptions and other qualitative adjustments. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.09% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The year-to-date net interest margin improved 1 basis point to 2.94% compared to the second quarter period. The third quarter margin of 2.95% remained stable compared to the second quarter and reflected both higher loan yields and higher funding costs. On a year-over-year basis, the net interest margin was 8 basis points lower primarily due to higher funding costs from the remix of non-interest bearing deposits into higher tier money market and certificate of deposit accounts during the back half of 2023. Deposit funding costs were 285 basis points for the third quarter of 2024, and, when including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs were 205 basis points.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $121.1 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 2.9% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of loan growth and higher loan and securities yields more than offsetting higher funding costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income of $351.7 million decreased $11.9 million, or 3.3%, primarily due to higher funding costs offsetting the impact of loan growth and higher loan and securities yields in the year-to-date period.

Non-Interest Income

For the third quarter of 2024, non-interest income of $29.6 million decreased $1.3 million, or 4.1%, from the third quarter of 2023 due to lower net swap fee and valuation income. Gross swap fees were $1.1 million in the third quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were a $1.7 million loss compared to a gain of $1.4 million, respectively. Service charges on deposits increased $1.2 million year-over-year, reflecting fee income from new products and services and increased general consumer spending. Trust fees increased $0.8 million, reflecting higher assets under management from organic growth and market appreciation.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as mortgage banking income, non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, increased $1.2 million, or 1.4%, year-over-year to $91.6 million. Mortgage banking income increased $1.0 million year-over-year due to a wider gain-on-sale margin for residential mortgages sold in the secondary market.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $99.2 million, a $1.9 million, or 2.0%, increase year-over-year primarily due to increases in other operating expenses and equipment and software expenses. Other operating expenses increased $1.5 million primarily due to higher costs and fees in support of loan growth and higher other miscellaneous expenses. Equipment and software expense increased $1.0 million reflecting the impact of the prior year ATM upgrades, which were phased in throughout the prior year. Salaries and wages decreased $0.5 million compared to the prior year period due to lower staffing levels associated with efficiency improvements in the mortgage and branch staffing models, partially offset by normal compensation merit adjustments. Employee benefits decreased $0.4 million due to lower health insurance costs driven by lower staffing levels, as compared to the prior year period.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2024 of $295.0 million increased $8.3 million, or 2.9%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to other operating expenses and equipment and software expense, as described above, and higher FDIC insurance expense. FDIC insurance increased $1.7 million year-over-year due to due to an increase in the minimum rate for all banks.

Capital

As previously disclosed in conjunction with the announcement of the pending acquisition of Premier Financial Corp., WesBanco successfully raised $200 million of common equity, on August 1, 2024, to support the pro-forma bank's balance sheet, regulatory ratios, and future growth. The equity was raised from a blend of existing and new institutional shareholders and adds long-term support to WesBanco's shareholder base, as well as providing additional liquidity. The proceeds were subsequently used to pay down Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2024, Tier I leverage was 10.69%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.89%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.89%, and total risk-based capital was 15.74%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased

from 7.52% in the prior sequential quarter to 8.84% due to the common equity raise and strong earnings.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 7056218. The replay will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on October 24, 2024 and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 7, 2024. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, which are available at the SEC's website, or at WesBanco's website, . Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the proposed merger with Premier Financial Corp. ("Premier Financial" or "Premier") may not close when expected, that the businesses of WesBanco and Premier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the proposed merger of WesBanco and Premier may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the required governmental approvals of the proposed Merger may not be obtained on the expected terms and schedule; Premier's shareholders and/or the Company's shareholders may not approve the proposed Merger; the shareholders of the Company may not approve the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock in connection with the Merger; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Statements in this presentation with respect to the expected timing of and benefits of the proposed merger between WesBanco and Premier, the parties' plans, obligations, expectations, and intentions, and the statements with respect to accretion, earn back of tangible book value, tangible book value dilution and internal rate of return, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: the businesses of WesBanco and Premier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the proposed merger may not be fully realized within the expected time frames; disruption from the proposed merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the required governmental approvals of the proposed merger may not be obtained on the expected terms and schedule; Premier's stockholders and/or WesBanco's shareholders may not approve the proposed merger and the merger agreement and issuance of shares of WesBanco common stock in the proposed merger, respectively; changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of other business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; extended disruption of vital infrastructure; and other factors described in WesBanco's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Premier's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco and Premier with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, WesBanco has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of WesBanco and Premier and a prospectus of WesBanco, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. SHAREHOLDERS OF WESBANCO, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER, AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of WesBanco and shareholders of Premier prior to the respective shareholder meetings, once they are officially noticed. In addition, when the Registration Statement on Form S-4, which will include the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and other related documents are filed by WesBanco or Premier with the SEC, they may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at , and from either WesBanco's website at or Premier's website at .

No Offer or Solicitation

This presentation is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed merger and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Participants in the Solicitation

WesBanco, Premier, and their respective executive officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of WesBanco and Premier in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of WesBanco is set forth in the proxy statement for WesBanco's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 13, 2024. Information about the directors and executive officers of Premier is set forth in the proxy statement for Premier's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 18, 2024. Information about any other persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of shareholders of WesBanco or Premier in connection with the proposed merger will be included in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus. You can obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC, WesBanco, or Premier using the website information above. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

WESBANCO SHAREHOLDERS AND PREMIER SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC ) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $6.1 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.9 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2024. Learn more at and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Statement of Income September 30,

September 30, Interest and dividend income 2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Loans, including fees $



184,215

$



155,206

18.7

$



526,550

$



434,352

21.2

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable

17,651

18,082

(2.4)

51,984

55,651

(6.6)



Tax-exempt 4,498

4,679

(3.9)

13,640

14,191

(3.9)





Total interest and dividends on securities 22,149

22,761

(2.7)

65,624

69,842

(6.0)

Other interest income

7,365

5,622

31.0

19,881

16,004

24.2





Total interest and dividend income 213,729

183,589

16.4

612,055

520,198

17.7 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 28,139

20,873

34.8

80,654

49,181

64.0

Money market deposits 19,609

10,841

80.9

54,166

22,313

142.8

Savings deposits 8,246

6,699

23.1

23,796

16,559

43.7

Certificates of deposit 14,284

5,983

138.7

36,513

10,092

261.8





Total interest expense on deposits 70,278

44,396

58.3

195,129

98,145

98.8

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 17,147

16,463

4.2

50,374

44,477

13.3

Other short-term borrowings 1,092

745

46.6

2,662

1,654

60.9

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,070

4,303

(5.4)

12,189

12,342

(1.2)





Total interest expense 92,587

65,907

40.5

260,354

156,618

66.2 Net interest income

121,142

117,682

2.9

351,701

363,580

(3.3)

Provision for credit losses 4,798

6,327

(24.2)

19,352

12,932

49.6 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 116,344

111,355

4.5

332,349

350,648

(5.2) Non-interest income























Trust fees 7,517

6,705

12.1

22,902

21,116

8.5

Service charges on deposits 7,945

6,726

18.1

21,841

19,128

14.2

Digital banking income 5,084

4,949

2.7

14,828

14,564

1.8

Net swap fee and valuation (loss) / income

(627)

3,845

(116.3)

2,712

7,257

(62.6)

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,659

2,394

11.1

7,808

7,492

4.2

Bank-owned life insurance 2,173

2,398

(9.4)

7,032

7,547

(6.8)

Mortgage banking income 1,280

975

31.3

3,042

2,002

51.9

Net securities gains / (losses) 675

(337)

300.3

1,347

13



NM



Net (losses) / gains on other real estate owned and other assets (239)

(28)

(753.6)

(51)

1,075

(104.7)

Other income 3,145

3,252

(3.3)

10,135

10,178

(0.4)





Total non-interest income 29,612

30,879

(4.1)

91,596

90,372

1.4 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 44,890

45,351

(1.0)

131,879

131,774

0.1

Employee benefits 11,522

11,922

(3.4)

34,284

35,492

(3.4)

Net occupancy 6,226

6,146

1.3

19,158

18,921

1.3

Equipment and software 10,157

9,132

11.2

30,622

27,018

13.3

Marketing 2,977

3,115

(4.4)

7,233

8,203

(11.8)

FDIC insurance

3,604

3,125

15.3

10,576

8,880

19.1

Amortization of intangible assets 2,053

2,262

(9.2)

6,217

6,845

(9.2)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,977

641

208.4

5,755

3,830

50.3

Other operating expenses

17,777

16,245

9.4

55,044

49,535

11.1





Total non-interest expense 101,183

97,939

3.3

300,768

290,498

3.5 Income before provision for income taxes 44,773

44,295

1.1

123,177

150,522

(18.2)

Provision for income taxes

7,501

7,453

0.6

21,296

26,458

(19.5) Net Income

37,272

36,842

1.2

101,881

124,064

(17.9) Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

7,594

7,594

- Net income available to common shareholders $





34,741

$





34,311

1.3

$





94,287

$



116,470

(19.0)



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $



122,338

$



118,926

2.9

$



355,327

$



367,352

(3.3)





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $







0.54

$







0.58

(6.9)

$







1.54

$







1.96

(21.4) Net income per common share - diluted 0.54

0.58

(6.9)

1.54

1.96

(21.4) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.56

0.59

(5.1)

1.61

2.01

(19.9) Dividends declared 0.36

0.35

2.9

1.08

1.05

2.9 Book value (period end) 39.73

38.80

2.4

39.73

38.80

2.4 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.99

19.82

16.0

22.99

19.82

16.0 Average common shares outstanding - basic 64,488,962

59,358,653

8.6

61,143,452

59,280,644

3.1 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 64,634,208

59,443,366

8.7

61,272,602

59,386,429

3.2 Period end common shares outstanding 66,871,479

59,364,696

12.6

66,871,479

59,364,696

12.6 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.











NM = Not Meaningful





















































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)































































Selected ratios













































For the Nine Months Ended

















September 30,

















2024

2023

% Change

















































Return on average assets









0.70 % 0.91 % (23.08) %











Return on average assets, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.73

0.93

(21.51)













Return on average equity









4.84

6.29

(23.05)













Return on average equity, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



5.07

6.45

(21.40)













Return on average tangible equity (1)







8.96

12.09

(25.89)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



9.37

12.39

(24.37)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





9.93

13.55

(26.72)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



10.38

13.88

(25.22)













Yield on earning assets (2)









5.09

4.55

11.87













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







3.10

2.08

49.04













Net interest spread (2)









1.99

2.47

(19.43)













Net interest margin (2)









2.94

3.19

(7.84)













Efficiency (1) (2)









66.01

62.63

5.40













Average loans to average deposits







89.56

85.25

5.06













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.11

0.03

266.67













Effective income tax rate









17.29

17.58

(1.65)









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

















2024

2024

2024

2023

2023









































Return on average assets









0.76 % 0.59 % 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.78 %



Return on average assets, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.79

0.66

0.75

0.74

0.80





Return on average equity









5.09

4.17

5.24

5.21

5.49





Return on average equity, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



5.32

4.65

5.24

5.21

5.57





Return on average tangible equity (1)







9.07

7.93

9.85

10.11

10.60





Return on average tangible equity, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



9.46

8.78

9.85

10.11

10.75





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





9.97

8.83

10.96

11.32

11.87





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding

































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



10.40

9.77

10.96

11.32

12.03





Yield on earning assets (2)









5.19

5.11

4.98

4.88

4.72





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







3.21

3.12

2.98

2.76

2.52





Net interest spread (2)









1.98

1.99

2.00

2.12

2.20





Net interest margin (2)









2.95

2.95

2.92

3.02

3.03





Efficiency (1) (2)











65.29

66.11

66.65

66.75

64.95





Average loans to average deposits







90.58

89.40

88.67

87.07

86.79





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.05

0.07

0.20

0.06

0.01





Effective income tax rate









16.75

17.42

17.74

19.66

16.83





Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)



$





6,061

$





5,633

$





5,601

$





5,360

$





4,982





Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)

$





1,853

$





1,780

$





1,751

$





1,686

$





1,600









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully

















taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt

















loans and investments.

WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and











provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.





















(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.



































WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

September 30,



December 31, December 31, 2023 Assets





2024

2023

% Change 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024 Cash and due from banks

$



172,221

$



153,012

12.6 $





158,504 8.7 Due from banks - interest bearing

448,676

342,070

31.2 436,879 2.7 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

13,355

11,453

16.6 12,320 8.4

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,228,527

2,196,141

1.5 2,194,329 1.6

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,052,781, $998,987

















and $1,069,159, respectively)

1,162,359

1,210,992

(4.0) 1,199,527 (3.1)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(148)

(180)

17.8 (192) 22.9

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,162,211

1,210,812

(4.0) 1,199,335 (3.1)



Total securities

3,404,093

3,418,406

(0.4) 3,405,984 (0.1) Loans held for sale

22,127

17,677

25.2 16,354 35.3 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

7,206,271

6,387,183

12.8 6,565,448 9.8

Commercial and industrial

1,717,369

1,587,611

8.2 1,670,659 2.8

Residential real estate



2,519,089

2,392,531

5.3 2,438,574 3.3

Home equity

796,594

715,186

11.4 734,219 8.5

Consumer



212,107

233,362

(9.1) 229,561 (7.6) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

12,451,430

11,315,873

10.0 11,638,461 7.0 Allowance for credit losses - loans



(140,872)

(126,615)

(11.3) (130,675) (7.8)



Net portfolio loans

12,310,558

11,189,258

10.0 11,507,786 7.0 Premises and equipment, net

222,005

226,377

(1.9) 233,571 (5.0) Accrued interest receivable

79,465

73,014

8.8 77,435 2.6 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,126,050

1,134,510

(0.7) 1,132,267 (0.5) Bank-owned life insurance

358,701

356,962

0.5 355,033 1.0 Other assets



370,273

433,091

(14.5) 388,561 (4.7) Total Assets

$

18,514,169

$

17,344,377

6.7 $



17,712,374 4.5























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$



3,777,781

$



4,169,956

(9.4) $



3,962,592 (4.7)

Interest bearing demand

3,667,082

3,278,956

11.8 3,463,443 5.9

Money market

2,347,444

1,905,001

23.2 2,017,713 16.3

Savings deposits

2,381,542

2,559,894

(7.0) 2,493,254 (4.5)

Certificates of deposit

1,663,494

1,176,421

41.4 1,231,702 35.1



Total deposits

13,837,343

13,090,228

5.7 13,168,704 5.1 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,175,000

1,125,000

4.4 1,350,000 (13.0) Other short-term borrowings

140,641

106,693

31.8 105,893 32.8 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt



279,251

282,079

(1.0) 279,078 0.1



Total borrowings

1,594,892

1,513,772

5.4 1,734,971 (8.1) Accrued interest payable

16,406

11,416

43.7 11,121 47.5 Other liabilities

263,943

281,020

(6.1) 264,516 (0.2) Total Liabilities

15,712,584

14,896,436

5.5 15,179,312 3.5























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

















75,354,034, 68,081,306 and 68,081,306 shares issued; 66,871,479,

















59,364,696 and 59,376,435 shares outstanding, respectively

156,985

141,834

10.7 141,834 10.7 Capital surplus

1,808,272

1,633,395

10.7 1,635,859 10.5 Retained earnings

1,169,808

1,131,597

3.4 1,142,586 2.4 Treasury stock (8,482,555, 8,716,610 and 8,704,871 shares - at cost, respectively)

(294,079)

(303,424)

3.1 (302,995) 2.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(181,804)

(297,906)

39.0 (226,693) 19.8 Deferred benefits for directors

(2,081)

(2,039)

(2.1) (2,013) (3.4) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,801,585

2,447,941

14.4 2,533,062 10.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

18,514,169

$

17,344,377

6.7 $



17,712,374 4.5

















































WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)











Balance sheet

September 30,

June 30,



Assets





2024

2024

% Change Cash and due from banks

$



172,221

$



173,816

(0.9) Due from banks - interest bearing

448,676

312,973

43.4 Securities:















Equity securities, at fair value

13,355

13,091

2.0

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,228,527

2,102,123

6.0

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,052,781;















and $1,028,432, respectively)

1,162,359

1,179,684

(1.5)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(148)

(163)

9.2

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,162,211

1,179,521

(1.5)



Total securities

3,404,093

3,294,735

3.3 Loans held for sale

22,127

25,433

(13.0) Portfolio loans:













Commercial real estate

7,206,271

6,998,888

3.0

Commercial and industrial

1,717,369

1,760,479

(2.4)

Residential real estate



2,519,089

2,506,957

0.5

Home equity

796,594

770,599

3.4

Consumer



212,107

220,588

(3.8) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

12,451,430

12,257,511

1.6 Allowance for credit losses - loans



(140,872)

(136,509)

(3.2)



Net portfolio loans

12,310,558

12,121,002

1.6 Premises and equipment, net

222,005

222,266

(0.1) Accrued interest receivable

79,465

79,759

(0.4) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,126,050

1,128,103

(0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

358,701

358,682

0.0 Other assets



370,273

411,606

(10.0) Total Assets

$

18,514,169

$

18,128,375

2.1



















Liabilities













Deposits:















Non-interest bearing demand

$

3,777,781

$

3,826,249

(1.3)

Interest bearing demand

3,667,082

3,505,651

4.6

Money market

2,347,444

2,283,294

2.8

Savings deposits

2,381,542

2,429,241

(2.0)

Certificates of deposit

1,663,494

1,387,938

19.9



Total deposits

13,837,343

13,432,373

3.0 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,175,000

1,475,000

(20.3) Other short-term borrowings

140,641

105,757

33.0 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt



279,251

279,193

0.0



Total borrowings

1,594,892

1,859,950

(14.3) Accrued interest payable

16,406

15,393

6.6 Other liabilities

263,943

276,380

(4.5) Total Liabilities

15,712,584

15,584,096

0.8



















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares













6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation













preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;













75,354,034 and 68,081,306 shares issued; 66,871,479 and 59,355,062













shares outstanding, respectively

156,985

141,834

10.7 Capital surplus

1,808,272

1,630,830

10.9 Retained earnings

1,169,808

1,159,217

0.9 Treasury stock (8,482,555 and 8,726,244 shares - at cost, respectively)

(294,079)

(294,818)

0.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(181,804)

(235,208)

22.7 Deferred benefits for directors

(2,081)

(2,060)

(1.0) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,801,585

2,544,279

10.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

18,514,169

$

18,128,375

2.1

WESBANCO, INC.







































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

































Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





































Average balance sheet and





































net interest margin analysis









For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

















2024

2023

2024



2023















Average

Average



Average

Average

Average

Average



Average

Average

Assets











Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing









$





435,417 5.64 %

$



341,206 5.21 % $



388,064 5.65 %

$



353,312 5.18 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)









12,355,547 5.93



11,271,211 5.46

12,057,841 5.83



11,012,054 5.27

Securities: (2)









































Taxable











2,863,374 2.45



3,100,769 2.31

2,885,072 2.41



3,199,826 2.33



Tax-exempt (3)











745,517 3.04



778,069 3.02

752,795 3.06



788,250 3.05





Total securities











3,608,891 2.57



3,878,838 2.46

3,637,867 2.54



3,988,076 2.47

Other earning assets













63,187 7.51



60,963 7.41

60,073 7.68



56,207 5.53





Total earning assets (3)









16,463,042 5.19 %

15,552,218 4.72 % 16,143,845 5.09 %

15,409,649 4.55 % Other assets











1,832,541





1,789,741



1,820,755





1,793,998



Total Assets











$



18,295,583





$

17,341,959



$

17,964,600





$

17,203,647













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest bearing demand deposits









$



3,624,061 3.09 %

$

3,294,370 2.51 % $

3,551,076 3.03 %

$

3,185,340 2.06 % Money market accounts













2,295,192 3.40



1,797,562 2.39

2,203,768 3.28



1,689,350 1.77

Savings deposits











2,403,806 1.36



2,604,075 1.02

2,442,015 1.30



2,702,050 0.82

Certificates of deposit











1,500,816 3.79



1,065,140 2.23

1,388,115 3.51



947,404 1.42



Total interest bearing deposits









9,823,875 2.85



8,761,147 2.01

9,584,974 2.72



8,524,144 1.54

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









1,256,250 5.43



1,212,554 5.39

1,228,832 5.48



1,157,821 5.14

Repurchase agreements











122,159 3.56



112,233 2.63

107,565 3.31



116,159 1.90

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt







279,218 5.80



281,943 6.06

279,160 5.83



281,715 5.86





Total interest bearing liabilities (4)







11,481,502 3.21 %

10,367,877 2.52 % 11,200,531 3.10 %

10,079,839 2.08 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits







3,817,184





4,225,529



3,878,063





4,393,714



Other liabilities











281,436





269,891



284,172





253,410



Shareholders' equity











2,715,461





2,478,662



2,601,834





2,476,684



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$



18,295,583





$

17,341,959



$

17,964,600





$

17,203,647



Taxable equivalent net interest spread









1.98 %



2.20 %

1.99 %



2.47 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin











2.95 %



3.03 %

2.94 %



3.19 %



















































































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.

Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.5 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and were $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.3 million and $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $7 thousand and $35 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30, Interest and dividend income 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Loans, including fees $



184,215

$



175,361

$



166,974

$



162,498

$



155,206

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable

17,651

16,929

17,404

17,798

18,082



Tax-exempt 4,498

4,556

4,586

4,639

4,679





Total interest and dividends on securities 22,149

21,485

21,990

22,437

22,761

Other interest income

7,365

6,147

6,369

6,383

5,622





Total interest and dividend income 213,729

202,993

195,333

191,318

183,589 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 28,139

26,925

25,590

23,686

20,873

Money market deposits 19,609

18,443

16,114

14,302

10,841

Savings deposits 8,246

7,883

7,667

7,310

6,699

Certificates of deposit 14,284

11,982

10,247

8,380

5,983





Total interest expense on deposits 70,278

65,233

59,618

53,678

44,396

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 17,147

16,227

17,000

14,841

16,463

Other short-term borrowings 1,092

896

674

891

745

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,070

4,044

4,075

4,150

4,303





Total interest expense 92,587

86,400

81,367

73,560

65,907 Net interest income

121,142

116,593

113,966

117,758

117,682

Provision for credit losses 4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 116,344

106,052

109,952

112,955

111,355 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 7,517

7,303

8,082

7,019

6,705

Service charges on deposits 7,945

7,111

6,784

6,989

6,726

Digital banking income 5,084

5,040

4,704

4,890

4,949

Net swap fee and valuation (loss)/income (627)

1,776

1,563

(345)

3,845

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,659

2,601

2,548

2,563

2,394

Bank-owned life insurance 2,173

2,791

2,067

3,455

2,398

Mortgage banking income 1,280

1,069

693

650

975

Net securities gains /(losses) 675

135

537

887

(337)

Net (losses)/gains on other real estate owned and other assets (239)

34

154

445

(28)

Other income 3,145

3,495

3,497

3,521

3,252





Total non-interest income 29,612

31,355

30,629

30,074

30,879 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 44,890

43,991

42,997

45,164

45,351

Employee benefits 11,522

10,579

12,184

11,409

11,922

Net occupancy 6,226

6,309

6,623

6,417

6,146

Equipment and software 10,157

10,457

10,008

9,648

9,132

Marketing 2,977

2,371

1,885

2,975

3,115

FDIC insurance

3,604

3,523

3,448

3,369

3,125

Amortization of intangible assets 2,053

2,072

2,092

2,243

2,262

Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,977

3,777

-

-

641

Other operating expenses

17,777

19,313

17,954

18,278

16,245





Total non-interest expense 101,183

102,392

97,191

99,503

97,939 Income before provision for income taxes 44,773

35,015

43,390

43,526

44,295

Provision for income taxes

7,501

6,099

7,697

8,558

7,453 Net Income

37,272

28,916

35,693

34,968

36,842 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $





34,741

$





26,385

$





33,162

$





32,437

$





34,311

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $



122,338

$



117,804

$



115,185

$



118,991

$



118,926

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $







0.54

$







0.44

$







0.56

$







0.55

$







0.58 Net income per common share - diluted 0.54

0.44

0.56

0.55

0.58 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.56

0.49

0.56

0.55

0.59 Dividends declared 0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.35 Book value (period end) 39.73

40.28

40.30

40.23

38.80 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.99

21.45

21.39

21.28

19.82 Average common shares outstanding - basic 64,488,962

59,521,872

59,382,758

59,370,171

59,358,653 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 64,634,208

59,656,429

59,523,679

59,479,031

59,443,366 Period end common shares outstanding 66,871,479

59,579,310

59,395,777

59,376,435

59,364,696 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,277

2,370

2,331

2,368

2,427

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Asset quality data

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Non-performing assets:























Total non-performing loans





$



30,421

$



35,468

$



32,919

$



26,808

$



29,878



Other real estate and repossessed assets 906

1,328

1,474

1,497

1,333





Total non-performing assets

$



31,327

$



36,796

$



34,393

$



28,305

$



31,211





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$



33,762

$



20,237

$



18,515

$



22,875

$



16,030



Loans past due 90 days or more

20,427

9,171

5,408

9,638

8,606





Total past due loans

$



54,189

$



29,408

$



23,923

$



32,513

$



24,636





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$

200,540

$

179,621

$

171,536

$

183,174

$

180,136



Classified loans

93,185

83,744

101,898

75,497

70,997





Total criticized and classified loans

$

293,725

$

263,365

$

273,434

$

258,671

$

251,133





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.27 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.14 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.16

0.07

0.05

0.08

0.08

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.24

0.29

0.28

0.23

0.26

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.25

0.30

0.29

0.24

0.28

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.17

0.20

0.19

0.16

0.18

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.36

2.15

2.30

2.22

2.22





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$

140,872

$

136,509

$

129,190

$

130,675

$

126,615

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 8,225

9,194

8,175

8,604

9,729

Provision for credit losses

4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 1,420

2,221

5,935

1,857

286





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.20 % 0.06 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 4.63 x 3.85 x 3.92 x 4.87 x 4.24 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due



1.66 x 2.10 x 2.27 x 2.20 x 2.32 x



























































































Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,









2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

10.69 % 9.72 % 9.79 % 9.87 % 9.84 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.89

11.58

11.87

12.05

12.07

Total risk-based capital

15.74

14.45

14.76

14.91

14.97

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 11.89

10.58

10.84

10.99

11.00

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.84

14.21

14.38

14.17

14.29

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

9.67

8.37

8.50

8.49

8.15

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.84

7.52

7.63

7.62

7.26

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC.

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











Three Months Ended

Year to Date









Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024 2023 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $





34,741

$





26,385

$





33,162

$





32,437

$



34,311

$





94,287 $



116,470

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(1) 1,562

2,984

-

-

506

4,546 3,026

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 36,303

29,369

33,162

32,437

34,817

98,833 119,496

































Average total assets

$

18,295,583

$

17,890,314

$

17,704,265

$

17,426,111

$

17,341,959

$



17,964,600 $

17,203,647































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)

(2) 0.79

%

0.66

%

0.75

%

0.74

%

0.80

%

0.73

% 0.93

%































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $





34,741

$





26,385

$





33,162

$





32,437

$



34,311

$





94,287 $



116,470

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(1) 1,562

2,984

-

-

506

4,546 3,026

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

36,303

29,369

33,162

32,437

34,817

98,833 119,496

































Average total shareholders' equity $

2,715,461

$

2,542,948

$

2,545,841

$

2,468,525

$

2,478,662

$



2,601,834 $

2,476,684































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax

restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)

(2) 5.32

%

4.65

%

5.24

%

5.21

%

5.57

%

5.07

% 6.45

%































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $





34,741

$





26,385

$





33,162

$





32,437

$



34,311

$





94,287 $



116,470

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,622

1,637

1,653

1,772

1,787

4,911 5,408

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

36,363

28,022

34,815

34,209

36,098

99,198 121,878

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,601,834 2,476,684

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,122,282) (1,129,182)

Average tangible equity

$

1,594,799

$

1,420,684

$

1,421,903

$

1,342,932

$

1,351,258

$



1,479,552 $

1,347,502































Return on average tangible equity (annualized)

(2) 9.07

%

7.93

%

9.85

%

10.11

%

10.60

%

8.96

% 12.09

%

































Average tangible common equity $

1,450,315

$

1,276,200

$

1,277,419

$

1,198,448

$

1,206,774

$



1,335,068 $

1,203,018 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

(2) 9.97

%

8.83

%

10.96

%

11.32

%

11.87

%

9.92

% 13.55

%































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $





34,741

$





26,385

$





33,162

$





32,437

$



34,311

$





94,287 $



116,470

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(1) 1,562

2,984

-

-

506

4,546 3,026

Plus: amortization of intangibles

(1) 1,622

1,637

1,653

1,772

1,787

4,911 5,408

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles





























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 37,925

31,006

34,815

34,209

36,604

103,744 124,904

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,601,834 2,476,684

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,122,282) (1,129,182)

Average tangible equity

$

1,594,799

$

1,420,684

$

1,421,903

$

1,342,932

$

1,351,258

$



1,479,552 $

1,347,502































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)

(2) 9.46

%

8.78

%

9.85

%

10.11

%

10.75

%

9.37

% 12.39

%

































Average tangible common equity $

1,450,315

$

1,276,200

$

1,277,419

$

1,198,448

$

1,206,774

$



1,335,068 $

1,203,018 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)

(2) 10.40

%

9.77

%

10.96

%

11.32

%

12.03

%

10.38

% 13.88

%































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$



101,183

$



102,392

$





97,191

$





99,503

$



97,939

$





300,768 $



290,498

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (1,977)

(3,777)

-

-

(641)

(5,755) (3,830)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 99,206

98,615

97,191

99,503

97,298

295,013 286,668

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 122,338

117,804

115,185

118,991

118,926

355,327 367,352

Non-interest income

29,612

31,355

30,629

30,074

30,879

91,596 90,372

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $



151,950

$



149,159

$



145,814

$



149,065

$



149,805

$





446,923 $



457,724

Efficiency ratio

65.29

%

66.11

%

66.65

%

66.75

%

64.95

%

66.01

% 62.63

%































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $





34,741

$





26,385

$





33,162

$





32,437

$



34,311

$





94,287 $



116,470

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,562

2,984

-

-

506

4,546 3,026 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $





36,303

$





29,369

$





33,162

$





32,437

$



34,817

$





98,833 $



119,496































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $







0.54

$







0.44

$







0.56

$







0.55

$





0.58

$







1.54 $







1.96

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.02

0.05

-

-

0.01

0.07 0.05 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $







0.56

$







0.49

$







0.56

$







0.55

$





0.59

$







1.61 $







2.01







































































Period End













Sept. 30,

June 30,



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,













2024

2024

2024

2023

2023





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $

2,801,585

$

2,544,279

$

2,538,362

$

2,533,062

$

2,447,941







Less:

goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity

1,537,202

1,278,274

1,270,720

1,263,767

1,176,874







































Common shares outstanding 66,871,479

59,579,310

59,395,777

59,376,435

59,364,696





































Tangible book value per share

$





22.99

$





21.45

$





21.39

$





21.28

$





19.82





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $

2,801,585

$

2,544,279

$

2,538,362

$

2,533,062

$

2,447,941







Less:

goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)







Tangible equity

1,681,686

1,422,758

1,415,204

1,408,251

1,321,358







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity

1,537,202

1,278,274

1,270,720

1,263,767

1,176,874







































Total assets



18,514,169

18,128,375

17,772,735

17,712,374

17,344,377







Less:

goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)

(1,126,583)







Tangible assets

$

17,394,270

$

17,006,854

$

16,649,577

$

16,587,563

$

16,217,794





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.67

%

8.37

%

8.50

%

8.49

%

8.15

%





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.84

%

7.52

%

7.63

%

7.62

%

7.26

%





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.





















WESBANCO, INC.

























Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 13 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.













































Three Months Ended

Year to Date









Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024 2023 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income before provision for income taxes $





44,773

$





35,015

$





43,390

$





43,526

$





44,295

$



123,177 $



150,522

Add: provision for credit losses 4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

19,352 12,932 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$





49,571

$





45,556

$





47,404

$





48,329

$





50,622

$



142,529 $



163,454































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $





44,773

$





35,015

$





43,390

$





43,526

$





44,295

$



123,177 $



150,522

Add: provision for credit losses 4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

19,352 12,932

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,977

3,777

-

-

641

5,755 3,830 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $





51,548

$





49,333

$





47,404

$





48,329

$





51,263

$



148,284 $



167,284































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $





44,773

$





35,015

$





43,390

$





43,526

$





44,295

$



123,177 $



150,522

Add: provision for credit losses 4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

19,352 12,932

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,977

3,777

-

-

641

5,755 3,830 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 51,548

49,333

47,404

48,329

51,263

148,284 167,284

































Average total assets

$

18,295,583

$

17,890,314

$

17,704,265

$

17,426,111

$

17,341,959

$

17,964,600 $

17,203,647































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized)

(1) (2) 1.12

%

1.11

%

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.17

%

1.10

% 1.30

%































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $





44,773

$





35,015

$





43,390

$





43,526

$





44,295

$



123,177 $



150,522

Add: provision for credit losses 4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

19,352 12,932

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,977

3,777

-

-

641

5,755 3,830 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 51,548

49,333

47,404

48,329

51,263

148,284 167,284

































Average total shareholders' equity $

2,715,461

$

2,542,948

$

2,545,841

$

2,468,525

$

2,478,662

$

2,601,834 $

2,476,684































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 7.55

%

7.80

%

7.49

%

7.77

%

8.21

%

7.61

% 9.03

%































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $





44,773

$





35,015

$





43,390

$





43,526

$





44,295

$



123,177 $



150,522

Add: provision for credit losses 4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

6,327

19,352 12,932

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,053

2,072

2,092

2,243

2,262

6,217 6,845

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,977

3,777

-

-

641

5,755 3,830 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 53,601

51,405

49,496

50,572

53,525

154,501 174,129

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,478,662

2,601,834 2,476,684

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,127,404)

(1,122,282) (1,129,182)

Average tangible equity

$

1,594,799

$

1,420,684

$

1,421,903

$

1,342,932

$

1,351,258

$

1,479,552 $

1,347,502































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 13.37

%

14.55

%

14.00

%

14.94

%

15.72

%

13.95

% 17.28

%

































Average tangible common equity $

1,450,315

$

1,276,200

$

1,277,419

$

1,198,448

$

1,206,774

$

1,335,068 $

1,203,018 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 14.70

%

16.20

%

15.58

%

16.74

%

17.60

%

15.46

% 19.35

%































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

