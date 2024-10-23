Sisecam Leads A Pioneering Initiative To Shape The Future Of The Glass Industry: Plant Of The Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, Sisecam is launching an innovative that will shape the glass production technologies of the future and drive transformation in the sector: of the Future. Standing out with its open innovation model, this platform aims to accelerate transformation together with stakeholders.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisecam, the only global company operating in all core areas of glass, introduced its Plant of the Future platform at the Glasstec 2024 Fair. The platform is established with a vision of digitalization and sustainability at the core. Bringing together Sisecam's nearly 90 years of expertise with the competencies of suppliers and technology providers, this initiative aims to foster collaboration and innovation in the industry. Operating under a call-based open innovation model, the Plant of the Future will generate tangible solutions from innovative ideas. Through these efforts, Sisecam seeks to add significant value to the industry.

Sisecam CEO Gorkem Elverici shared his thoughts on the Plant of the Future platform:“Our industry has many suppliers offering innovative solutions. Being the only global glass player that is active in all segments of glass production with almost 60 furnaces, we believe that in order to envision, design, discover, innovate and implement the solutions of the future, we must move forward together. In our rapidly changing world, industries that rely on traditional/conventional methods must adapt to this transformation. We believe that Plant of the Future will not only transform Sisecam's production operations and processes but also offer significant opportunities for advancing the industry. With contributions from our business partners, we aim to build a future-ready industry, which can even be extended to a“as-a-service” model in the upcoming future. As we progress toward our goals of operational excellence, optimization, digitalization and sustainability, this platform will generate practical, well-designed and innovative solutions. In doing so, it will create an ecosystem where we envision together, design together, implement together, operate together and in return grow together, paving the way for collective development with all of our stakeholders. We are aware that tomorrow's needs must be addressed today, which is why we are committed to building the future of the glass industry now. I invite all our business partners to join us in this great transformation. We sincerely believe that the key to progress lies in the collaborations we establish.”

Initially, the Plant of the Future platform will focus on glass packaging and flat glass production operations and processes. Sisecam will test development projects submitted in the identified focus areas at facilities where appropriate capacity can be created. It will then swiftly expand successful solutions across the entire production network. The projects emerging from the Plant of the Future platform will not only enhance Sisecam's production operations and processes but will also pave the way for the development of all stakeholders in the glass industry. Sisecam is committed to translate this know-how to initiate“as-a-service” models in glass industry first, then to expand it further into other industries in its portfolio, starting with soda ash industry where it is among the top 3 producers globally also.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: Ayşegül Akyarlı ...