Sustainability & ESG Advisor Paul Van Brenkelen Awarded The Certificate In Risk Governance®

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Paul van Brenkelen of Shanghai, China.Paul is director & co-founder of EQOLOGIC®, an ESG advisory joint-venture with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore and acts as executive director for FirstCapital Advisers, a global offshore advisory firm based in Hong Kong. He is the former general manager China /global director ESG and traceability for Clean Energy Associates, a technical engineering and advisory firm for renewables, and the former regional holding chief executive officer for TÜV Asia Pacific Ltd. Paul serves as a non-executive director at Foria (HK) Ltd and an advisory board member at IASE Asia. He is a candidate-DBA at the SBS Swiss Business School, from which he earned his Master's in Applied Business Research. He holds an MS in Agronomy from Wageningen University & Research, a BS in Agricultural Science from Aeres University of Applied Sciences Dronten. Paul is a graduate of the FT Board Director Program from the Financial Times and Competent Boards - Sustainability & ESG Designation (GCB.D) and Certification for Business Leaders program.“We welcome Paul into our elite group of credential holders and note the importance of his work, not just in China, but globally,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute.“We know the knowledge from our program will be put to good use as he applies it across many needed programs in his field.”The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This is a wonderful course providing for deep insights into risk thinking and taking to support course attendees in roles related to maintaining companies in their sustainable existence,” said van Brenkelen.“It is an unparalleled course on risk, due to an amazing width and depth of lecturers and contributors on the topic across its extensive number of modules, supplemented with many articles, books and audio files. I'm grateful to be able to learn from the leading names across the risk management spectrum, adding greatly to a 30-year career of providing risk reduction in trade, production and supply chains at third party service providers. I'm looking forward to using the lessons learnt in current and future independent board roles,” he continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

