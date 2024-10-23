Arnie Koss Wins A NYC Big Book Award® For Science Fiction Novel Salvage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KULA, Hawaii, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York City Big Award has recognized Salvage by Maui author Arnie Koss as a

Distinguished Favorite in the category of

Science Fiction. Free downloads of this award-winning 2024 will be available for Kindle readers from Thursday, November 7th to Monday, November 11th at .

The NYC Big Book Award competition was judged by book experts including publishers, writers, editors, and booksellers. Award winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

With a Native American family at it center, Koss invites the reader into a story rich in character description, with plot twists and turns that make it an irresistible, fun read.

Koss says, "I wrote Salvage to inspire, entertain and shine a light on our vulnerability as humans living on a planet besieged by climatic change and social unrest."

Summary:

Interplanetary salvagers, the

Plenetians have been watching Earth for a thousand years from their water-starved planet, patiently waiting for humanity's apocalypse.

When an undercover scout from Plenetia is sent in human guise to Earth to help plan the salvage operation, he becomes convinced that humanity is worth saving after serendipitous encounters with Chi, a Native American single mom and her grandfather Blue Clouds, a repentant ex-con, who struggle to survive poverty and drought in the Arizona desert.

Displeased, Plenetia's leaders seek to hasten Earth's demise. Complicating matters is the U.S. government's pursuit to capture and neutralize the alien threat. This fast paced, unpredictable adventure catapults the reader around the world and beyond, to a final showdown with Earth's future teetering in the balance.



ISBN #: 979-8-9895304-0-3

Website:

NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide, including from the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.



Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing and Westminster John Knox Press.

Learn more at .

Koss is also the co-author of The Earth's Best Story, written with his twin brother Ron and published in 2010

by Chelsea Green, which chronicled their founding of the nation's first organic baby food company.

