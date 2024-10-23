B.F. Raid (Boston's Final Raid) To Appear On Matt Connarton Unleashed Radio Show On November 9Th At 11 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BF Raid Shot at The Record Co, Boston MA

B.F. Raid (Boston's Final Raid) Raided Again album cover

B.F. Raid (Boston's Final Raid) will appear on Matt Connarton Unleashed on Nov. 9th at 11 AM to discuss their new album Raided Again

- Bruce Owens Lead GuitaristMANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B.F. Raid (Boston's Final Raid), the band with deep roots in the Boston scene, will be joining the Matt Connarton Unleashed radio show on November 9th at 11 AM to discuss their latest album, Raided Again , and plans for their upcoming second release.The interview will air live on WMNH 95.3 FM from Manchester, NH, and will be simulcast on the Matt Connarton Unleashed YouTube page.Formed in the early 1980s, B.F. Raid (Boston's Final Raid) made waves with their distinctive fusion of heavy metal, punk rock, and psychedelic influences. This unique blend of genres set them apart from other bands on the Boston scene and quickly earned them a devoted following.Now based in New Hampshire, the band continues to build on their legacy, blending raw power and unpredictable creativity into their music.B.F. Raid's intense live performances were instrumental in their rise to prominence, playing at Boston's top underground venues and Revere Beach's local bars. Their electrifying sets, defined by heavy riffs, relentless drumming, and a fierce stage presence, became known for their ability to captivate and energize audiences.The band's signature mix of aggressive metal with rebellious punk energy and experimental psychedelic edge gave them a distinct sound that resonated with fans, making them one of the most dynamic acts to emerge from the region.On Matt Connarton Unleashed, the band will dive deep into the inspiration behind their latest album, Raided Again, and share details on their plans for their next release. Fans and listeners will get an inside look into their creative process, the evolution of their sound, and what lies ahead for the band.Matt Connarton Unleashed is a popular live broadcast that airs on Saturdays from 9 AM to 12 PM EST. Known for its mix of local music, irreverent humor, song parodies, unscreened callers, and bold conversations, the show is a hub for local artists and music enthusiasts alike. With a rotating cast of FOM (Friends of Matt) and a mix of brave guests, it promises to be an exciting and unpredictable platform for B.F. Raid's upcoming interview.Tune in on November 9th at 11 AM to catch B.F. Raid live on Matt Connarton Unleashed on WMNH 95.3 FM or stream the show on the Matt Connarton Unleashed YouTube page.For more information, visit bfraid or follow B.F. Raid on social media.

