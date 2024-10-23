Schools Need A New Approach In Identifying Special Educational Needs

Author: Penelope Hannant

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The assessment system for children and young people with additional needs in England is failing.

More people than ever are on waiting lists for autism and specific difficulties. Some NHS trusts are closing waitlists for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Services are overloaded and past breaking point.

Based on my expertise in neurodiversity and educational inclusion, I believe a different approach is needed to identify and support those with additional needs in schools.

In the current education system, when there are concerns about a child's progress, behaviour or wellbeing, schools follow a multi-step process to assess the child's strengths and needs.

This process involves trying school-based approaches such as literacy, mathematics and nurture groups, before seeking help from external specialists if this does not lead to improvement. Specialists may include educational and clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, specialist teachers and community paediatricians, among others.

The right support

Making accurate and timely referrals to these specialists is a complex task. A crucial role is played by the school's special educational needs coordinators (Sencos)– qualified teachers who are responsible for the strategic development and provision of assistance for children with special educational needs and disabilities across a school.

A Senco's decisions are pivotal in determining which specialists to involve and when. Mistakes at this stage can have significant emotional and financial consequences. Misdirected referrals can strain school budgets and leave the child's needs unmet.

Despite this, current teacher training and Senco training does not adequately prepare teachers or Sencos for these complex and crucial analyses – and other responsibilities leave Sencos short of time.

Introducing a more detailed assessment process within schools would help bridge the gap between education and specialist services. It would provide a comprehensive and holistic understanding of each child's needs.

I took this approach in my recent research based on tracking three cases from first referral to final conclusion. Rather than being referred directly to a specialist following the Senco's observations, three children with different learning and development needs were referred instead to a developmental psychologist who made their own assessment of the child's overall needs. This was unusual and occurred as part of my research.

In each case, the developmental psychologist collected detailed background histories. They also conducted thorough observations and assessed cognition, achievement and behaviour using both standardised and“gold standard” diagnostic tools. The resulting reports offered a comprehensive overview of each child's strengths and challenges, directing them to the most appropriate specialist.

One assessment outcome confirmed the Senco's initial concern of autism. One revealed additional co-occurring diagnoses of dyslexia and dyspraxia. The third identified ADHD, differing from the Senco's initial judgment. Without the developmental psychologist's input, some of these children's needs would have been missed.

Following the developmental psychologist's thorough assessments and full profiles of each child, diagnoses were made immediately or within six months. Rapid targeted recommendations were provided in each case.

Skilled practitioners in schools could help children get more appropriate support more quickly. Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock

To address the inefficiencies of the current system, which leads to long waiting lists, I believe a skilled educational inclusion practitioner should become part of the school environment. This would be someone with expertise across various areas, and with strong connections to both educational and health services.

This role would span a number of schools and does not necessarily require a developmental psychologist. Specialist teachers or Sencos could receive additional training in developmental psychology. By doing so, they could help promote greater understanding of neurodiversity in schools, where the foundations of relationships and learning begin.

This educational inclusion practitioner would create a profile of the child's strengths and difficulties. They would take on the role of diagnosing specific learning difficulties and identifying appropriate specialists for likely neurodivergence, and recommending interventions – thereby streamlining referrals and reducing guesswork.

My research highlights the value of having a skilled practitioner in schools or trusts with expertise beyond that of what a Senco would bring. A skilled generalist who connects education, home and health services can foster better collaboration between health and education, and more thoroughly assess a child's needs.

The costs would be minimal compared with the significant benefits of avoiding late, missed or incorrect diagnoses in childhood. This, ultimately, would have a positive impact on children's lives and futures.