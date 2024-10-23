Rheinmetall Signed A Contract With The Spanish Government For The Supply Of Eimos
By Alimat Aliyeva
The German defense concern Rheinmetall has signed a contract
with the Spanish government for the supply of 81 mm Eimos mortar
systems. The contract value is about 150 million euros,
Azernews reports.
"The Spanish government has signed a contract with Rheinmetall
for the supply of 84 Eimos 81mm mortar systems. A framework
agreement worth about 150 million euros was signed with
Rheinmetall's subsidiary Expal Municipalities," the statement
said.
At the same time, it is indicated that it also includes
maintenance and training of personnel.
"The systems should be delivered to the Spanish armed forces
between the end of 2024 and the end of 2027. The order will be
placed at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024," the concern
said.
In early August, Rheinmetall reported that its sales volume
increased by a third (33%) in the first half of the year compared
to the same period in 2023 to 3.8 billion euros. Operating profit
almost doubled and reached 404 million euros. The volume of orders
received and framework agreements concluded more than doubled to
15.4 billion euros.
