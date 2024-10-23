Taiwan Reported Passage Of Chinese Navy Aircraft Carrier Near Island
Date
10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
A detachment of ships of the Navy of the People's Liberation
Army of China (PLA), led by the aircraft carrier Liaoning, passed
near Taiwan, Azernews reports.
According to him, on the evening of October 22, PLA ships passed
through the waters near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (also
known as Dongsha) and continued north to the Taiwan Strait.
As indicated in the statement, Taiwan's armed forces were
closely monitoring the situation.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108812729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.