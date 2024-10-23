Kazakhstan Plans To Export Cars To Afghanistan
Date
10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of starting car
deliveries to Afghanistan, Azernews reports.
This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of
Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.
According to him, the Afghan side asked to organize meetings and
events for the sale of new or used cars.
"I think it's realistic to start selling the first cars next
year," Zhumangarin said.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that he had already held
preliminary negotiations with Kazakhstani suppliers. However, in
order to implement the project, two key issues need to be resolved:
to find a reliable partner from the Afghan side and to develop
supply routes.
On October 22, a Kazakh-Afghan business forum was held in Almaty
with the participation of representatives of both countries.
