Kazakhstan Plans To Export Cars To Afghanistan

10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of starting car deliveries to Afghanistan, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.

According to him, the Afghan side asked to organize meetings and events for the sale of new or used cars.

"I think it's realistic to start selling the first cars next year," Zhumangarin said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that he had already held preliminary negotiations with Kazakhstani suppliers. However, in order to implement the project, two key issues need to be resolved: to find a reliable partner from the Afghan side and to develop supply routes.

On October 22, a Kazakh-Afghan business forum was held in Almaty with the participation of representatives of both countries.

