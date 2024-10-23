Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Station Blades Arrive In Baku
Date
10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The blades of the "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power plant have been
brought to Baku, Azernews reports citing the
Ministry of Energy.
The Ministry stated that the blades for the "Khizi-Absheron"
Wind Power Plant, built in Azerbaijan by ACWA Power, have arrived
in Baku.
It should be noted that the "Khizi-Absheron" wind power plant
will have a capacity of 240 megawatts and will be the first wind
power plant in Azerbaijan as well as the largest in the Caucasus
region.
The plant is expected to generate 893 gigawatt-hours of clean
energy per year and reduce carbon emissions by more than 400,000
tons annually. It will operate under the "build-own-operate" (BOO)
model for a period of 25 years and will be managed by ACWA
Power.
The station will be constructed in two locations: Zone-1 of the
Absheron region and Khizi-3 of the Khizi region, with 37 wind
turbines strategically placed for optimal wind harvesting. This
project supports Azerbaijan's goals of economic diversification and
energy system modernization and will contribute to increasing
foreign investments in the non-oil sector.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108812726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.