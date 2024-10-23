General Staff Update: 79 Combat Clashes Reported On Frontlines Since Start Of Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have launched 79 against the Defense Forces of Ukraine, with the enemy particularly active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, providing operational updates as of 16:00 on Wednesday, October 23.

"Theinvaders continue to use aviation, including guided aerial bombs, and carry out attacks in all directions in the east and south of our country, especially in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The Defense Forces are holding their positions and taking all necessary measures to prevent breaches of the defense," the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army continues to use artillery and aviation strike Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Areas near the settlements of Kliusy, Liutivka, Tymofiivka, Basivka, Synkivka, Volodymyrivka, Leonivka, and Vydrozhennia have been subjected to enemy shelling. Additionally, the Russian aviation struck the areas of the settlements of Luhivka, Malushyne, and Velyka Pysarivka, dropping seven guided bombs.

Furthermore, according to current information, the Russians have carried out 19 airstrikes on the territory of Russia's Kursk region, using 27 guided bombs.

In the Kharkiv sector, there have been four combat clashes since the start of the day. The Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by Russians near Vovchansk, and another battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled two assault actions by the invaders near Pishchane and Vyshneve. Four battles are still underway near Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Lozova. Additionally, the Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully attacked the settlements of Hrekivka and Terniv and carried out airstrikes near Tverdokhlibove and Lyman.

In the Kramatorsk sector, where the Russian forces are attempting to advance on the Ukrainian defenders' positions, one battle continues near Hryhorivka. The enemy also carried out an airstrike using unguided aerial rockets near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian positions three times near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The Pokrovsk sector is currently the hottest. Since the start of the day, the enemy has launched 15 attacks near Selydove, with 10 attacks repelled, and fierce battles still ongoing. The Russian forces have also made nine attempts to storm the Ukrainian positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Krutyi Yar, with three combat clashes still taking place.

In the Kurakhove sector, three combat clashes are ongoing in the areas of Zoriane and Katerynivka. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 16 enemy assaults near Novodmytrivka, Kreminna Balka, Hostre, Dalne, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, three enemy assault actions continue near Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva, with the Ukrainian defenders having already repelled one attack by the Russians near Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully repelled one enemy attack in the area of Novodanylivka. The invaders are actively using aviation in near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka, where they have dropped 13 bombs.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled one attack; also, the enemy launched an airstrike with unguided aerial rockets near the settlement of Lvove.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 166 combat clashes on the front over the past day.