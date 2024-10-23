Russians Shelling Crossings On Oskil River, Evacuation Is Complicated - Kharkiv RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Evacuation from Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region is becoming more complicated as Russian are attacking crossings of the Oskil River.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the crossings across the Oskil, which complicates evacuation measures. However, we are working to restore the logistics connection,” said the head of the RMA.

In his telegram , Syniehubov clarified that more than 2,700 people remain on the left bank of the Oskil in the Kupiansk district.

There are 79 children left to be evacuated from Borivka community in Izium district, where the forced evacuation of families with children has been announced. The head of the regional military administration called the security situation there“extremely tense.”

He also noted that the pace of evacuation is slowing down.

Russian army shells 7 settlements inregion yesterday, one killed and one wounded

As reported, 151 people, including four children, were evacuated from the most dangerous areas of Kharkiv region over the day, October 22.

On October 21, 214 people, including nine children, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borivka districts of Kharkiv region.

Photo credit: SES