Kuleba Auctioning Off For Charity Gifts From His Tenure As Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The former for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, launched a charity auction for the needs of the Armed Forces, at which he presented his personal belongings and gifts collected during his tenure as the head of the foreign ministry.

As Ukrinform reports, Dmytro Kuleba announced the start of the auction on his Instagram page.

"I had the honor of serving Ukraine as Minister for Foreign Affairs for 4.5 years. During this time, I have accumulated gifts and personal items – some I bought with my own money, some were given to me by friends from different countries," he wrote.

Kuleba encouraged subscribers to participate in the charity auction, assuring that he would accompany each purchased lot with a postcard with his personal signature.

"The most important thing now is to do everything in our power to support our defenders. Glory to them and glory to Ukraine!" added the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A total of 45 lots are presented on a separate Instagram auction page.

In particular, an Orthodox cross from Constantinople, which was given to Kuleba directly from the historical district of Phanar, and which served as a source of "protection and support" for him, is up for sale at the auction.

Also for sale is a Polish-Lithuanian award, which the politician received in 2022 in recognition of the Ukrainian people's victory in the face of Russian aggression; an ASEAN branded watch, received by Kuleba as a gift on the occasion of Ukraine's first-ever participation in the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia in 2022; an embroidered vyshyvanka presented to Kuleba in 2022 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, as well as other lots.

The auction set up by the former foreign minister will last until 18:00 on Saturday, October 26. The minimum bid for exhibited artifacts is UAH 300.

Dmytro Kuleba had worked in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine since 2003.

From August 2019 to March 2020, he held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. On March 4, 2020, he was appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs.

On September 5, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported Kuleba's resignation.