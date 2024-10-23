Ranlife Home Loans Inks 84-Month Contract With Dark Matter Technologies For AI-Powered Mortgage Origination Overhaul

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that RanLife Home Loans (RanLife) based in Sandy, Utah, has signed a seven-year agreement for the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and additional Dark Matter technologies.







Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

RanLife is a full-service mortgage lender and servicer that prides itself on providing great customer service and competitive lending terms to keep customers 'for life.' Through its partnership with Dark Matter, RanLife will be using several products within the AIVA® suite of AI virtual assistants. AIVA solutions are specifically designed and bundled for mortgage origination, helping lenders harness the power of AI, business rules engines and machine learning (ML) to automate manual tasks, reduce cycle times and enhance efficiency in loan processing.

From the AIVA solution suite, RanLife will use AIVA ® Doc to automate document classification, data abstraction and data analysis; AIVA ® Assist Processin to expedite manual income verifications; and AIVA ® BI for reporting and analytics. In addition, RanLife will use the Empower Portals to provide real-time loan dashboards to borrowers, loan officers and brokers and will leverage Dark Matter's integration with Optimal Blue to provide access to the Plano, Texas-based company's market-leading product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine.

“RanLife has made an impressive commitment to serving customers for life while closing loans up to twice as fast as the competition,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano.“Dark Matter is proud to support that goal by providing tools and technology that enable faster transactions and exceptional borrower experiences.”

“We are a mortgage company, and mortgages are what we do best. To take our business to the next level, we need a partner equally focused on technology - and especially AI, which I'm a big believer in - so we can grow together,” said Ty Burbidge, CEO of RanLife.“Our partnership with Dark Matter benefits everyone we do business with, from our employees in sales to our operations team and from our referral partners to our clients.”

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

Tags: @dmattertech #fintech #financialservices #mortgage

LOGO Link for media:

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies