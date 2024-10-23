Celebrating 60 Years Of Diplomatic Relations, Bucharest, Amman See Eye To Eye On Regional Issues - Romanian FM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Foreign Affairs of Romania Luminița Odobescu has hailed the advanced Bucharest-Amman relations, saying that the two countries have "continuously deepened and expanded their cooperation despite the tremendous geopolitical shifts and upheavals".

"It gives me great pleasure to visit Jordan, a country that Romania has always considered a reliable partner and a close friend. Next year our two countries will celebrate 60 years of relations. 60 years which have seen tremendous geopolitical shifts and upheavals, but throughout which Jordan and Romania have continuously deepened and expanded their cooperation," the minister said in a recent interview with The Jordan Times.

Odobescu visited Jordan last week and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on the Jordanian-Romanian relations and regional developments.

"Politically, we are aligned in our support for peaceful, fair and balanced solutions in the Middle East and other regions, as well as in our commitment to an international rules-based order," she said.

On the economic relationship with Jordan, the foreign minister said, "Romania stands today as one of Jordan's main trading partners in Europe, and a strong advocate for closer EU-Jordan cooperation. The good results of our bilateral trade can be directly felt by Jordanians in their everyday life - you have most certainly eaten mansaf made with Romanian lamb and bread made with Romanian wheat."

"For the past two years, Romania has been Jordan's main supplier for these two products, and cooperation in the field of agriculture holds enormous growth potential. Romanian companies have helped build major infrastructure projects throughout Jordan. Looking forward, there are promising perspectives for further developing our cooperation in key areas such as energy and IT. Tourism is, of course, one of the fastest growing sectors of cooperation, with increasing numbers of Romanians visiting Jordan, as well as Jordanians travelling to Romania."

"The strongest bilateral link by far is, I believe, the genuine affinity and friendship between our two peoples, strengthened by our educational and cultural ties. Over 13000 Jordanian students graduated from Romanian universities over the years and many of them have come to regard Romania as a second home. We count today thousands of Jordanian-Romanians from mixed families, who proudly carry on the languages and traditions of two great cultures."

Asked about the regional developments and the war in Gaza, Odobescu explained that implementing a ceasefire must be the number one priority that will ensure the safe release of all hostages and allow the continuous, secure and unobstructed flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

"To that end, Romania supports the plan put forward by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar mediators. We especially welcome the tireless Jordanian diplomatic efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah.

The international community owes a debt of gratitude to Jordan for being, for many years, a voice of reason and moderation in the region. Jordan has also provided a critical humanitarian lifeline for the people of Gaza."

The minister explained that Romania has been "actively" involved in alleviating the tragic situation in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict [in October 7].

"We sent multiple shipments of humanitarian aid directly to the Strip, and we have also partnered with Jordan to deliver medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza. We are fully committed to continue assisting in any way we can."

She added that eight Gazan children were brought to Romania on September 30 for medical treatment. "And it is, I believe, the image of these children and of many others like them that brings into sharp focus our collective duty as an international community. We must make sure that all these children have a future."

"The greatest risk of the current spiral of instability and violence is that an entire generation will grow up with no hope and no perspectives. They will become easy prey for the forces of radicalism and intolerance."

She explained that the "post-conflict Gaza scenario should lead to the creation of a viable political horizon for the Palestinian people. Romania has always been a strong supporter of the two-state solution, and we see it as the best option for lasting peace and security in the region".

On escalation in Lebanon, the minister voiced deep concern by the increasing violence and the high volatility of the security situation.

"Romania, together with its international partners, has repeatedly called on all parties for restraint in order to prevent further escalation and human suffering. We fully support the diplomatic efforts of the United States and France aimed at a cessation of hostilities and defusing the tensions in the region, while also taking into account the security concerns of all those affected by the current situation."

She also stressed the need for a "broader diplomatic settlement is increasingly clear, as is the imperative to fully implement the UN Security Council Resolution 1701".

An immediate and pressing concern is protecting the civilian population, in full respect of international humanitarian law.

"On October 4, Romania sent 8 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Lebanese population affected by the ongoing crisis. We are looking at ways we can continue this assistance, taking into account the situation on the ground. Romania considers Lebanon a friend and a partner, and we have strongly advocated, as a member state of the EU, for a strong and coordinated support from the European Union for Lebanon and its people.”

"The current crisis in Lebanon, is, unfortunately, the most recent in a series that severely impacts the security and stability of the entire region and produces global effects. The international community is confronted with multiple crises that generate new victims each day. They can only be solved by strong and coordinated collective action. International law and humanitarian principles must be upheld and strengthened. Romania has constantly advocated for this approach in the EU, in NATO, at the UN and in all international [forums].

"Likewise, Jordan has been an indispensable pillar of all diplomatic and humanitarian efforts aimed at peace and security. Romania stands ready to strengthen our bilateral cooperation with Jordan so that our two countries can further contribute to regional and global peace."