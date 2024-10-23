Paralympic Gold Medallist Nitesh Kumar Honoured As Health Champion Of The Year 2024 In Happiest Health's New 'Health Champion' Initiative

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Health and wellness knowledge enterprise Happiest unveiled its 'Health Champion' initiative today, setting the stage for future events that'll identify and honour people who have battled and overcome adverse health conditions. The initiative aims to reach out to everyone in the country who has either beaten the odds to overcome a health challenge or is a caregiver to such a person, recognising them as torchbearers and motivating them. Paralympic medallist Nitesh Kumar was honoured as the Health Champion of the Year 2024 at the curtain-raiser event. The event was unveiled and inaugurated by him and the Chairman of Happiest Health, Ashok Soota , in the presence senior management and members of the media.





Happiest Health, Chairman, Ashok Soota felicitates Paris 2024 Paralympic Badminton Gold Medalist - Nitesh Kumar as the Happiest Health Champion of 2024





Ashok Soota, chairman of Happiest Health , said,“The rationale behind Happiest Health is that everyone has a right to live a life of dignity and health. And life is full of hurdles, some small, others monumental. 'Health Champion' is not just about personal victories but victories that inspire and uplift entire communities. This is not just an initiative-it is a movement, a revolution to change the way health challenges are perceived.”





Speaking on the jury for the first Health Champion of the Year Awards, he said,“For 2025, our health champion of the year will be selected by an esteemed jury led by the renowned Dr Devi Shetty. Doctor Shetty's contributions to healthcare are unparalleled, always working to help people who are underprivileged or who have special problems. His involvement will ensure that the 2025 Health Champion is chosen with the highest degree of expertise and compassion.”





Mr Anindya Chowdhury, CEO of Happiest Health – Knowledge and Diagnostics , said,“The 'Health Champion' initiative marks a significant milestone in Happiest Health's journey as we seek to spread our objective further and open up spaces for more people to express themselves. We are looking at collaborating with interested partners in the days ahead while we do so.”





Nitesh Kumar added,“While winning the Paralympic gold medal is a big achievement, being inspiring is greatly significant. If my journey can somehow kindle hope for someone overcoming their struggle to do better in life, it would be very fulfilling to me. My message to everyone is to be active physically, whether cycling, running, or walking. Play any sports for recreation and take good care of your health-eat healthy, sleep well, and keep screen time to a minimum.”





The initiative will feature two awards-Health Champion of the Quarter and Health Champion of the Year, with the first Health Champion of the Year Awards taking place next year in September. A selection panel will select winners from quarterly submissions based on the nominees' stories' ability to inspire and motivate others. Meanwhile, the jury deciding the Health Champion of the Year for 2025 will validate submissions based on predefined criteria aligned with the event's objectives. Quarterly 'Health Champions' will be automatically eligible for the annual award.





Quarterly winners will receive a certificate of recognition, a monetary prize, a wellness package, and a feature article in the Happiest Health magazine, among other prizes. Annual 'Health Champions' will additionally receive speaking opportunities and media coverage.









Happiest Health is dedicated to giving a voice to the unsung heroes whose stories often go unnoticed. Happiest Health allows individuals to share their experiences of overcoming adversity and inspire others. It has been publishing hundreds of such stories of strength, believing it is its moral and social imperative to give a platform to them. By amplifying people's strength, resilience, and hope, Happiest Health hopes to create a ripple effect of positive change and encourage more health champions and caregivers to come forward and share their inspiring journeys.





Nitesh Kumar's performances at the 2024 Summer Paralympics culminated with him becoming only the country's third para-badminton gold medallist. This accomplishment and his life's journey epitomise the essence of the 'Health Champion' initiative as Happiest Health seeks to recognise similar stories and more.





Details on how to enter submissions:





About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is a global health & wellness knowledge enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. Happiest Health provides credible and trustworthy health and wellness knowledge with views from globally renowned experts and doctors. The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, and newly launched monthly print magazine, and knowledge app and summits. The wellness division of Happiest Health caters to corporates to achieve optimal employee well-being, fostering a happier, healthier, and more productive work environment.





Happiest Health embraces scientific knowledge with a keen focus on medical breakthroughs providing kinder, gentler therapies including cell-based treatments. It also has deep coverage of integrated medicine including ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy. Happiest Health's focus on wellness is holistic and energizing. Its Mission Statement is:“Better Knowledge. Better Health.” and convey its benefits to all.