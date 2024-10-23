Jordan Joins 49Th AITRS,16Th ESCWA Statistical Meetings In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) - The Department of Statistics (DoS) actively participated in significant regional meetings, including the 49th meeting of the Arab Institute for Training and Research in Statistics (AITRS) Board of Trustees and the 16th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) Statistical Committee, held in Manama, Bahrain, from October 21 to 23.

Haidar Farihat, DoS Director General, engaged in multiple side discussions aimed at strengthening collaborations with senior officials from Arab statistical agencies. These meetings provided a platform for sharing experiences and innovative practices that enhance statistical systems in the region, promoting the effective use of Jordanian statistical expertise both regionally and internationally.

The discussions centered on addressing shared statistical challenges, emphasizing the importance of accurate data for comprehensive economic and social development plans.

Participants included representatives from member states and leaders of official statistical centers, all focused on supporting the development of robust statistical frameworks in their countries.The agenda for the 49th meeting included initiatives aimed at improving data production and dissemination, aligning with international standards. Moreover, the meetings sought to establish a strategic vision for enhancing the quality of statistical work across the Arab region, ensuring that statistical personnel are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to foster collaboration and produce high-quality statistics that drive sustainable development.