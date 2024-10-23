PM Meets With Bar Association President To Discuss Legislative Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan met Wednesday with Yahya Abu Aboud, president of the Jordan Bar Association, as part of his ongoing engagement with representatives of various national sectors, including professional associations.The prime minister emphasized the government's commitment to collaborating with the Bar Association across multiple areas, particularly by leveraging the association's expertise in and legislative matters. He also praised the association's role in upholding the rule of law.The discussions covered several legislative amendments the Bar Association is advocating, including changes to the Social Solidarity Fund and the Legal Aid System, which aim to enhance access to justice.Prime Minister Hassan expressed government support for the Bar Association's efforts to establish a training institute for lawyers.According to Abu Aboud, the institute would be the first of its kind in the region and would offer programs designed to equip trainee lawyers with skills based on best practices.The prime minister also assured that the government would prioritize the legislative proposals submitted by the association and take the necessary legal steps to move them forward.