Breast Cancer Awareness At Zulal Wellness Resort

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is raising awareness during October about the benefits of genomic testing for early detection of breast cancer and partnering with the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) to offer cancer survivors a peaceful retreat experience.

A portion of the proceeds from this month's sales of specially designed cups, available at Casuarina Café, will be donated to QCS, a statement said yesterday. At the resort, genomic testing plays a vital role in helping individuals take control of their health. This advanced testing goes beyond detecting cancer risks like BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, offering insights into how genes influence everyday wellness.

Genomic testing is designed to provide a deep understanding of genetic predispositions that can influence health decisions. For individuals concerned about cancer risks, particularly breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers, identifying BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations is critical. These mutations significantly increase the likelihood of developing certain cancers, and early identification enables more proactive health management, including increased monitoring and preventive treatments.

Genomic testing is a way to access detailed insights into how diet, fitness, and lifestyle can be personalised to match an individual's genetic profile, helping to create wellness plans that support lasting health.

When it comes to recovery and maintaining overall wellness, nutrition plays an important role. A well-balanced diet supports healing, boosts energy levels, and enhances immunity. Zulal Wellness Resort offers personalised nutrition plans crafted by expert nutritionists, ensuring that each guest receives meals tailored to their specific needs, whether for cancer prevention or recovery.

The resort's gut-healing menus are rich in antioxidants, fibre, and essential nutrients, which are vital for reducing inflammation and supporting immune function. Foods such as berries, leafy greens, and whole grains play a significant role in providing the body with essential vitamins and minerals needed for recovery.

Hydration is equally important, and guests are encouraged to maintain optimal fluid intake through herbal teas, fresh juices, and water to help combat fatigue and enhance overall bodily functions during treatment.

Zulal Wellness Resort also offers a variety of holistic retreats designed to support physical and emotional wellness for individuals recovering from cancer. Programmes like Optimal Physio Fit, Stress Reset, and Mind-Body Wellness provide treatments that address common post-cancer challenges such as fatigue, mobility, and mental health.

Manual lymphatic drainage therapy is one of the key treatments offered at the resort. This gentle therapy aids in reducing swelling, improving circulation, and boosting immune system function, which is particularly helpful for those recovering from surgery or radiation. Zulal Wellness Resort's therapists are trained in Cancer Care Touch Therapy, ensuring that treatments are both safe and effective for cancer survivors.

Emotional wellness is equally important. Mindfulness practices, including meditation, breathing exercises, and energy treatments like Reiki and Craniosacral Therapy, are offered to help guests manage stress and rebuild emotional resilience.

Zulal Wellness Resort also incorporates Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM) into its holistic wellness approach. TAIM therapies aim to balance the body's natural elements through diet, lifestyle adjustments, and herbal treatments. For cancer survivors, treatments such as Hijama (cupping) and herbal remedies help detoxify the body and promote healing. Mindfulness techniques, rooted in TAIM, encourage emotional and mental balance, helping individuals recover more fully, the statement added.

