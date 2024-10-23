Katara Opens Hareem Lawal' Art Exhibition Showcasing Qatari Women's Role In History, Heritage

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara, on Wednesday, opened the first private of the Qatari visual artist Noura Al Mazrouei, titled 'Hareem Lawal', marking the Public Day in Katara.

General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Foundation, Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, emphasized the importance of this exhibition as a to document stories and traditions that have shaped the conspicuous Qatari cultural identity. He added that the event helps promote understanding and respect for the epochal history of the State of Qatar as a testament to the tight-knit Qatari community.

Al Sulaiti affirmed that the exhibition shines a spotlight on beauty and identity, as well as the Qatari womens life in the ancient times, reflecting the strength and innovation of the Qatari women during that time.

Regarding her exhibition, Al Mazrouei, said this art experience demonstrates her deep-rooted connection with the history of the Qatari women, as portrayed in her paintings that highlight the role of women in the Qatari society and their determination to maintain inveterate traits and values, adding that she hopefully looks forward to seeing visitors interact with art stories the exhibition showcases to essentially feel the entrenched heritage of Qatari women.

The exhibition showcases 21 paintings and is set to run until Nov.1, 2024. It highlights the epochal and groundbreaking art movement in Qatar that demonstrates the life of Qatari women combining the spirit of the past and the present.

