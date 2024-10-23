Free Resources From Discovery Education And Select Partners Empower Students, Educators, And Families To Observe Red Ribbon Week

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 23, 2024 /3BL/ - Global edtech leader Discovery Education and select partners present a host of new, free resources that empower students, educators, and families to observe Red Ribbon Week 2024. These specially curated resources are available on the Discovery Education Red Ribbon Week website and within the award-winning K-12 platform, Discovery Education Experience .

Observed annually every October 23-31 to honor the memory of Drug Enforcement Agent Enrique (Kiki) Camarena, Red Ribbon Week is a time to reinforce messages about alcohol, tobacco, and drug prevention, recognize the harmful effects of substance abuse, and promote the importance of making healthy and safe decisions. In honor of the 2024 Red Ribbon Week theme "Life is a Movie, Film Drug Free,” Discovery Education and select partners offer the following resources:

Virtual Field Trip

The“Opioids: Real People. Real Stories. Real Science.” Virtual Field Trip from Operation Prevention provides students with stories of addiction and recovery from a parent, two retired professional athletes, and a musician. Created in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Operation Prevention engages youth in grades 3-12, and people in the workplace with the power of prevention. These resources can be used to open life-saving conversations with standards-aligned English & Spanish-language resources, plus additional resources designed for educators, families, professionals, and the public.

Classroom Activities and Lesson Plan

Kick-off conversations with students in grades 4-8 about living substance-free with classroom activities and lesson plans exploring how underage drinking and underage cannabis use negatively affect the developing brain. Created in partnership with Ask, Listen, Learn, a proven prevention education program teaching kids the value of saying“YES” to a healthy lifestyle and“NO” to underage drinking and underage cannabis use, these engaging videos and accompanying educator guides help integrate these lessons into any class.

Interactive Classroom Activities

As an extension of the Pharmacists Teach program from CVS Health, Dose of Knowledge strives to empower educators, pharmacists, parents, and other members of the community to support substance misuse education and guide students to make good decisions for the health and well-being of themselves and their community. These standards-aligned K-12 classroom resources give educators everything they need to teach students of all ages about medication safety and mental health. With new resources like the choose-your-own-adventure, Think It Through, educators and students can engage in an interactive animated adventure empowering healthy choices and decision-making skills.

Discover more resources on the award-winning classroom companion platform, Discovery Education Experience on the Red Ribbon Week channel .

"Red Ribbon Week is an important time to foster meaningful conversations about drug and alcohol safety with students," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "The resources we are offering alongside our valued partners offer educators and families support in navigating challenging topics, and equip students with the knowledge needed to make informed, healthy choices. Together, we can create a future where students thrive both inside and outside the classroom."

