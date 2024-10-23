European Hospitals Take Initiative On Plastic Waste: New HPRC Case Study Explores Challenges And Opportunities

(MENAFN- 3BL) Healthcare plastic waste is a growing concern. While a significant portion is non-hazardous and recyclable, most ends up in landfills or incinerators. A new HPRC case study examines the experiences of four European hospitals pioneering plastic recycling programs. These hospitals are making strides, but face challenges like:



Sorting at the point of use: This is considered most effective but strains busy staff.

Mixed-material items and low waste volumes: These factors complicate recycling efforts. Limited incentive: Currently, hospitals often pay to recycle or receive little financial benefit.

Despite these hurdles, the hospitals in our study demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. They are open to collaboration and exploring solutions like:



Clearer labeling: Simplifying what can be recycled.

Dedicated waste management spaces: Easing the burden on staff. New business models: Making recycling more economically viable for hospitals.

Learn more about the specific challenges and promising solutions in our full case study! Download it today and see how your hospital can join the movement towards a more sustainable future.

