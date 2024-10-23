Two Nord Anglia Education Schools In The Middle East Celebrate Recognition In The World's Top 150 Private Schools For The Fourth Year Running

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The latest annual edition of The Index, by Carfax Education, features the top 150 private schools in the world. Swiss International School Dubai and Nord Anglia International School Dubai have been recognised among the Top 15 schools in the Middle East and Top 150 in the world.

Nord Anglia Education, one of the world's leading international education organisations, today announced that Swiss International School Dubai (SISD) and Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) are ranked among the top schools in the Middle East and the world.

Global education consultancy, Carfax Education, has released its eagerly anticipated fifth annual Schools Index, a renowned international index of the world's top 150 private schools.

In a glowing report on Swiss International School Dubai, which has been shortlisted in the Schools Index four years in a row, the Index authors state, "SISD stands out in the region for its trilingual curriculum, offering German, French, and English language streams. With this multilingual option it is not surprising that the pupil body is very diverse and international, with the majority hailing from Europe and the US. The school is academically selective yet inclusive, contributing to its strong sense of internationalism."

And in an equally glowing report for NAS Dubai, the Index authors note: "NAS Dubai continues to expand as its popularity grows, with families drawn by the innovative teaching, the top-quality facilities and the warm and friendly atmosphere. NAS Dubai takes a future focus on education, encouraging all pupils to be design thinkers and creative problem solvers and they have been quick to evaluate and adopt AI tools to personalise the pupils learning."

In addition to formal criteria, such as academic performance and university preparation, the Schools Index evaluates schools on their unique ethos, reputation, and how they prepare pupils for life beyond academia, as well as on technology and sustainability. The Schools Index also provides a comprehensive overview of curriculum, fees, and practical details such as proximity to local airports.

Rob Walls, Managing Director of Nord Anglia, Middle East, said, "It is testament to our outstanding teachers, students, and parents that two of our schools within the Nord Anglia Education Middle East family of schools have been recognised by Carfax Education again, among the Top 15 schools in the region. We are delighted by this recognition for Nord Anglia International School Dubai as it celebrates its 10th anniversary and for Swiss International School celebrating its 10th anniversary next year."

"This acknowledgment highlights our over 100 nationalities achieving high academic outcomes and going on to their university destinations of choice, equipped with creativity, resilience and confidence to make their mark on the world, and leaving school with everything they need to succeed in life."

Schools listed for 2024 are chosen because they provide exceptional education for pupils, with Al-Jadaff based Swiss International School Dubai's Principal, Ruth Burke, commenting, "We are delighted to be featured for the 4th time in The Schools Index, a testament to the world-class education we provide. Being recognised in this prestigious list is especially meaningful as we continue to grow and prepare to celebrate our 10th anniversary next year."

"SISD has become one of the Middle East's leading international day and boarding schools, with a diverse student body representing over 100 nationalities and consistently securing top university placements for our graduates. Our ongoing expansion underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, while being part of the Nord Anglia Education family offers an even greater platform for future growth."

Matthew Farthing, Principal of Nord Anglia International School Dubai, said, "Were honoured to be recognised for the second year in a row as one of the region's top schools. Our success reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the life-enriching experiences we offer. These experiences truly set our students apart in today's competitive global landscape."

Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education, Carfax Education, said, "Now in its fifth year, The Schools Index has become a valuable resource for parents looking for the very best education for their child, wherever they are in the world - as well as for the private schools sector. The demand for excellent schools grows and remains fiercely competitive as parents strive to ensure their child receives the strongest foundations to set them up for a lifetime of success. The importance of parents having The Schools Index has grown, as families become more mobile and can choose to work from anywhere in the world."

Collated by Carfax Education experts on the ground across the globe, the Schools Index is the most comprehensive global private schools list available.

For more information and to view The Schools Index, visit .

