FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR 2025 NYE TIME OF YOUR LIFE CELEBRATIONTM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ring in 2025 with headliners Flo Rida, LOCASH, Bow Wow and more

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas' ideal party destination, invites revelers to ring in 2025 with its can't miss NYE Time of Your Life CelebrationTM. The highly anticipated event will feature live performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Flo Rida, LOCASH, Bow Wow, 3OH!3, Dylan Marlowe, Trick Daddy and Mike Jones.Beginning today, partygoers can purchase pre-sale tickets for the NYE Time of Your Life Celebration at a discounted price of just $50. Spanning several genres, fans are invited to kiss 2024 goodbye with Flo Rida on 3rd St Stage, LOCASH on 1st St Stage and Bow Wow on Main St Stage. Gates for the ultimate New Year's Eve celebration will open at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.Fremont Street Experience's NYE Time of Your Life Celebration Full Lineup:3rd Street Stage7:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Live DJ9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.: 3OH!311:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m.: Flo Rida1st Street Stage7:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Live DJ9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.: Dylan Marlowe11:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m.: LOCASHMain Street Stage7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: Live DJ9:00 p.m.-9:45 p.m.: Mike Jones10:15 p.m.-11:15 p.m.: Trick Daddy11:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m.: Bow WowFremont Street Experience's NYE Time of Your Life Celebration is the official New Year's Eve party of the city of Las Vegas. The legendary event is hosted by the Mayor of Las Vegas and features the return of the iconic countdown to the New Year, culminating in an epic display of pyrotechnics and digital fireworks on the world's longest digital screen, Viva Vision.“Fremont Street Experience is the place to be to ring in 2025,” said Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience.“This year we have an unbelievable lineup of artists with a ticket price of just $50. We will have music of all genres on New Year's Eve, and we will show the world why spending the holiday on Fremont Street Experience is going to be the time of your life.”Tickets for Fremont Street Experience's NYE Time of Your Life Celebration are on sale now and can be purchased online. Pre-sale prices for this event are $50 (guests must be 21 or older to purchase and attend). For more information visit .###About Fremont Street ExperienceFremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world's largest linear video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street's world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit .“Like” Fremont Street Experience on Facebook: facebook/FSE89101“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FSELV) on Twitter: twitter/FSELV“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FremontStreet) on Instagram: Instagram/fremontstreetMEDIA CONTACTS:Kirvin Doak Communications...

George Karvounidis

Kirvin Doak Communications

+1 7025744246

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.