Recent Research Highlights The Benefits Of Massage Therapy During Pregnancy And Labor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Massage Therapy Awareness Week®, the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) is sharing a recent wave of research highlighting the benefits of massage therapy throughout pregnancy and . These studies demonstrate how massage therapy can reduce pain, ease insomnia, improve mental health, and enhance overall comfort during pregnancy and childbirth. Collectively, these findings suggest that massage therapy is a promising, non-pharmacological option for reducing symptoms during pregnancy and labor.

"The growing body of research continues to reveal the many benefits of massage therapy during pregnancy and labor," said Kim Kane-Santos, AMTA National President. "As part of an integrative approach to care, massage serves as a valuable non-invasive tool to help manage troubling symptoms during these critical stages."

Massage Therapy Reduces Pain and Anxiety During Labor



In a recent randomized clinical trial, researchers aimed to determine the most effective cervical dilation stage for applying massage therapy to reduce labor pain and anxiety. Sixty women in active labor were randomly assigned to either a massage group or a control group. The massage group received three 20-minute massages at 5, 7, and 9 cm of cervical dilation, while the control group received standard care without massage. Pain intensity was measured using a pain ruler, and anxiety levels were assessed through questionnaires. The findings indicated that massage therapy significantly reduced pain at 7 cm dilation. Additionally, anxiety levels in the massage group decreased from severe to moderate, while the control group saw a slight increase in anxiety.1

Massage Eases Insomnia and Anxiety in Preeclamptic Pregnant Women

A 2024 study investigated the effects of classical foot massage on insomnia and anxiety levels in preeclamptic pregnant women. Preeclampsia is a serious condition of pregnancy, usually characterized by high blood pressure and severe swelling. This study included seventy-one participants divided into an experimental group receiving foot massages three days a week and a control group receiving no interventions. Results indicated a significant reduction in insomnia and anxiety levels in the experimental group compared to the control group. The findings suggest that classical foot massage can be an effective intervention for alleviating insomnia and anxiety symptoms in preeclamptic pregnant women.

Massage Shows Promise in Improving Mental Health Symptoms in Pregnancy

Roughly 20 percent of pregnant women experience clinically significant anxiety and/or depression.

A recent systematic review and meta-analysis examined the effectiveness of massage therapy in decreasing anxiety and depression among pregnant women. Eight studies, including seven randomized controlled trials, were analyzed. Findings showed that massage reduced depressive symptoms and anxiety compared to usual care. These findings highlight the potential of massage therapy as a non-pharmacological treatment for mental health symptoms during pregnancy.3

About The American Massage Therapy Association



The

American Massage Therapy Association , the most trusted name in massage therapy, is a non-profit and the largest professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools.

The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage.

To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Find a Massage Therapist Locator Service TM.

Research Citations

Shahbazzadegan S, Nikjou R."The most appropriate cervical dilation for massage to reduce labor pain and anxiety: a randomized clinical trial."BMC Womens Health.2022 Jul 7;22(1):282Ayca Solt Kirca, Nurdilan Sener Cetin."The effect of classical foot massage on insomnia and anxiety in preeclamptic pregnant women: a randomized controlled study."2024 Feb 26;70(2):e20230744.Hall HG, Cant R, Munk N, Carr B, Tremayne A, Weller C, Fogarty S, Lauche R. "The effectiveness of massage for reducing pregnant women's anxiety and depression; systematic review and meta-analysis."2020 Aug 1016/j.2020.102818.

