Raza Hits 133 Not Out As Zimbabwe Smash World Record 344/4 For Highest T20I Total
Date
10/23/2024 1:00:06 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Oct 23 (IANS) Sikandar Raza blasted 133 not out off just 43 balls with 15 sixes as Zimbabwe racked up a record total in T20Is in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B game against Gambia at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, here on Wednesday. With Raza going great guns, Zimbabwe made a mind-blowing 344/4 in their 20 overs, piling up the highest total in a T20I match.
Zimbabwe's total of 344/4 eclipsed the previous high of 314/3 by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023. They had entered the top five earlier this month when they made 286/5 against Seychelles. A week before that India had entered the list with a massive total of 297/6 against Bangladesh.
Raza's century is the first by a Zimbabwe player in men's T20Is with Dion Myers' 96 last night against Rwanda the highest score so far for them. His 15 sixes in the joint-fourth-most by a player in men's T20Is. Raza's century came off just 33 balls, making it the joint-second fastest hundred in men's T20Is. Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton had also made a ton off just 33 balls earlier in 2024. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan holds the record for achieving the feat in just 27 balls.
Zimbabwe's record-breaking innings included 27 sixes, the most recorded ever in a men's T20I, beating the 26 made by Nepal against Mongolia during their innings of 314/3 last year.
While Raza, one of the most experienced of Zimbabwe's players, slammed a century, Brian Bennett scored 50 off 26 balls while wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani was equally brutal as he hammered a 19-ball 62. Clive Madande blazed to an unbeaten 53 off 17 balls, hitting three fours and a six as Zimbabwe piled on 344/4 in 20 overs.
Zimbabwe's highest total included four 50-plus scores -- the most in a T20 innings and also resulted in five bowlers conceding 50-plus scores -- the most in a men's T20 innings. Musa Jorbateh conceded 93 runs in the innings -- gaining the unwanted record of most runs conceded by a bowler in a T20I.
In response, Gambia was bowled out for 54 in 14.4 overs, giving Zimbabwe a 290-run victory. Richard Ngarava claimed 3-13 while Brandon Mavuta bagged 3-10 and Wessly Madhevere bagged 2-7 in three overs.
MENAFN23102024000231011071ID1108812097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.