The Realreal And Conservation International Unite For A Star-Studded Closet Sale

Today, during National Consignment Month, The RealReal, the world's largest marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, launches its second star-studded sale in partnership with environmental leader Conservation International, featuring 230 luxury pieces consigned by influential women who have shaped fashion, journalism, social justice, and culture.

The sale features ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and more from the personal wardrobes of Kate Moss, Julianne Moore, Parker Posey, Janicza Bravo, Natasha Lyonne, Marisa Tomei, Rebecca Hall, Emmy Rossum, Cleo Wade and 10 more (full list below). Highlights include a marigold two-piece pant suit by Marc Jacobs from the Spring 2020 Runway consigned by Kate Moss, a white trench coat by The Row from Julianne Moore, a bubble dress by Comme des Garçons from Natasha Lyonne, chunky loafers by Miu Miu from Janicza Bravo, and so much more.

In connection with the sale, The RealReal will donate $25,000 to benefit the incredible work of Conservation International, to help protect oceans, forests and other ecosystems, highlighting how high-quality fashion can endure and transcend the throwaway culture that threatens our planet.

In a world where one garbage truck's worth of textiles is discarded or burned every second*-and nearly 95% of clothing thrown away could be reused or recycled**-The RealReal is encouraging its 37M members to rethink their consumption by investing in enduring pieces that appreciate in value and consigning them for a more sustainable future.

Rati Sahi Levesque, President & COO of The RealReal:“Conservation International does incredible work protecting our planet, and it's an honor to partner with them for a second sale alongside such an amazing group of women. Together, our goal is to demonstrate just how vital the circular economy is in reducing fashion waste and mitigating the harmful effects the industry can have on our planet. It's inspiring to see so many people embracing regeneration-it's not just about sustainability; it's about making smarter choices that benefit us all.”

Patricia Zurita, Chief Strategy Officer, Conservation International: "We're thrilled to team up with The RealReal for the 'Closet for Conservation' sale, which highlights the powerful connection between fashion and environmental stewardship. With the average American buying 53 new clothing items a year and millions of tons of textiles sitting in U.S. landfills there's never been a more important time to rethink our choices. Through sustainable fashion, we can reduce the impact on our planet and still feel great about how we look."

Available online and at The RealReal's Soho Boutique, items range in price from $50.00 to $3,350.00.

The full list of participants (20) includes models Kate Moss* and Veronica Webb*, actors Emmy Rossum, Julianne Moore*, Marisa Tomei, Natasha Lyonne, Parker Posey, Rachel Matthews, and Rebecca Hall, director Janicza Bravo , authors Cleo Wade and Meena Harris*, tastemakers Alexandra Richards, Chloe King,* Sabine Getty, editors and journalists Amy Fine Collins, Lynette Nylander, and Sarah Harris, and activists Paola Mendoza and Shannon Watts.

*denotes a participant in The RealReal's 2023 closet sale to benefit Conservation International

ABOUT THE REALREAL

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with 37 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewellery and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service.

ABOUT CONSERVATION INTERNATIONAL

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Visit for more, and follow us on Conservation News , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Instagram and YouTube .

ABOUT NATIONAL CONSIGNMENT MONTH

The RealReal launched National Consignment Day on the first Monday of every October in 2017, and over the years, the entire month has become known as National Consignment Month. This initiative is part of The RealReal's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable fashion and raise awareness of the benefits of consigning. Through National Consignment Month, The RealReal encourages broader participation in the circular economy, helping extend the life of luxury goods and reducing waste, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future.

