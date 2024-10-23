‘Amaran’ Trailer Showcases Army Major’S Service To The Nation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Tamil movie 'Amaran' was unveiled on Wednesday. It starts off with a powerful line from an officer telling Major Mukund, "You do not choose 44 RR, but 44 RR chooses you” as it sets the tone for the heroism.

It goes on to show the glimpses of Major Mukund's (played by Sivakarthikeyan) personal life including his family's reaction to his decision to join the and the love story between him and Indhu (played by Sai Pallavi).

The action set pieces in the trailer show Major Mukund in combat, refusing to retreat when his superior asks him to return, responding with, "I'll save every life I can and come back, sir”.

Indhu's voice resonates with pride as she says, "I am proud of him being an army officer and me being an army wife." In a gripping moment, Sivakarthikeyan's character poignantly declares, "This is the face of the Indian army," showcasing his unwavering resolve.

The film is inspired by the real-life events documented in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book 'India's Most Fearless', Amaran is a heartfelt tribute to a true hero. The film captures the essence of their journey-love, sacrifice, and the immense personal losses faced during Major Varadharajan's courageous service to the nation.

The trailer ends on an emotional note, with Major Mukund's daughter asking Indhu, "You told me appa will come for my birthday, will he come?"

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, alongside R. Mahendran and Sony Pictures International Productions, Amaran is set to release on Diwali, on October 31, 2024.