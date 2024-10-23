D3 Announces Strategic Registry Partnership With Identity Digital, Bridging Web2 And Web3 Through Domainfi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New partnership and developer programs aimed to unlock new growth opportunities for domain name

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Global, a next-generation internet infrastructure company developing the first authoritative domain network, today announced a strategic registry partnership with Identity Digital , a leader in connecting the world with domain names and related technologies. The initial phase of the partnership aims to tokenize new domains for billions of users on the Domain Name System (DNS) to deliver interoperability Web2 and Web3.



"Through our strategic partnership with Identity Digital, D3 will build an innovative global platform to 'financialize' all domains and enable access to them for all users on the internet," said Fred Hsu, CEO & Co-Founder of D3. "By building on the DNS, we can unleash the potential of existing and future domains as authoritative, real-world assets that are trusted and secure, with low-friction liquidity."

"D3 is working to bridge Web2 and Web3 name spaces by leveraging the power of the DNS in a collaborative, responsible and standardized way," said Matt Overman, Chief Revenue Officer at Identity Digital. "We are excited to embrace the innovation taking place in the name space, and D3's role in it. Growth in this space depends upon scalability and resilience, a hallmark of Identity Digital's platform."

D3 is also launching two new programs to expand the ecosystem of builders and commercial organizations around the company's DomainFi vision :



D3 Developer Program: Developers and builders can join the new D3 Developer Program and build on D3's DNS Connect to take advantage of an open naming standard that is compatible across Web2 and Web3. The program includes educational content, SDKs, APIs, and incentives to help developers build the next-generation of applications for DomainFi without the complexity of navigating different name resolution services such as DNS, ENS, or other community-specific services. D3 Proof of Ownership Protocol Program: Companies that own or manage domain names can now partner with D3 to tokenize and integrate their domains on the D3 network. A number of major registries, registrars, and domain owners have already enrolled over 20 million domains in the program.

"The next evolution of the internet is interoperable digital identities," commented Michael Ho, Co-Founder of D3. "We're excited to build the world's largest ecosystem for DomainFi to accelerate how developers and commercial partners will harness the power of millions of tokenized domains as liquid, composable real-world assets to access new technical and financial opportunities."



About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the first authoritative network for existing and future domains as tokenized real-world assets for billions of users on the root layer of the internet - the Domain Name System (DNS). As the official domain partner for top Web3 ecosystems including Magic Eden, NEAR Protocol, ApeCoin, Shiba Inu, Own The Doge, and Core DAO, D3 delivers secure, decentralized, and interoperable identities that bridge the gap between traditional internet infrastructure and Web3. The D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link.





Press Contact

For inquiries please reach out:

[email protected]

SOURCE D3 Global

