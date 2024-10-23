Global Elevator And Escalator Market To Reach USD 138.2 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart Elevators and Green Lift Strategies to Provide a New Wave of Advancements in the Elevator and Escalator Industry. Elevator Segment Dominated the Owing to Increasing Demand from Evolving Infrastructure. China is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the rising geriatric population and growth in the across China, which enhances the elevator and escalator demand among residential and commercial sectors NEWARK, Del, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Elevator and Escalator Market was valued at USD 69.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 138.2 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing urban population, particularly in developing regions, is a key driver for this market as the demand for high-rise buildings and efficient transportation systems grows. This market is also supported by technological innovations such as smart elevators with IoT connectivity, which enhance energy efficiency and user experience.

Elevators remain the dominant segment within the market, driven by growing investments in infrastructure projects and commercial spaces. Escalators, meanwhile, are seeing growth in retail environments, public transportation hubs, and airports. The modern demand for elevators and escalators centers on features such as improved safety mechanisms, predictive maintenance, and energy-efficient designs. Increasing safety regulations have also been a crucial factor in boosting the demand for both elevators and escalators. Governments across the world are implementing stringent safety standards, pushing businesses and building owners to upgrade their systems or install new, compliant models. These regulations, coupled with retrofitting efforts, are expected to contribute significantly to market growth. The growing trend of smart buildings solution and automation is also spurring the market, with elevator and escalator manufacturers developing cutting-edge technologies that can integrate with building management systems. This shift towards smart technology is a notable trend that will continue to reshape the Elevator and Escalator Market over the next decade. Browse Full Report Here: Drivers and Opportunities The market is driven by urbanization and an increasing number of high-rise residential and commercial buildings. In addition, ongoing innovations in smart technologies are opening up opportunities for manufacturers to offer advanced solutions, including energy-efficient and IoT-enabled elevators and escalators. Another significant driver is the rising focus on safety and the enforcement of strict regulatory compliance for new installations and retrofit projects. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is a major hub for elevator and escalator installations, presenting vast growth opportunities due to rapid infrastructure development. In North America and Europe, replacement and modernization of aging elevator systems will remain key drivers for market expansion. Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Elevator and Escalator Market is projected to grow from USD 69.0 billion in 2023 to USD 138.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.2% .

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth in countries like China and India.

Smart elevators equipped with IoT and energy-efficient features are gaining popularity, contributing to market growth. Stringent safety regulations and government mandates are driving the demand for modernization and replacement of old systems. Component Insights The market is segmented based on components into elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. Elevators held the largest share of the market in 2023, supported by their widespread usage in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Escalators, although a smaller segment, are growing significantly in public infrastructure projects, particularly in transit stations and airports. The modernization segment is also a vital component of the market, with building owners upgrading existing systems to meet new safety standards and energy efficiency requirements. Who is the Biggest Vendor of Elevator and Escalator Market in the World? Otis Elevator Company is the largest vendor in the global Elevator and Escalator Market. The company's strong presence in key regions, innovative product offerings, and a wide portfolio of services, including modernization and maintenance, have helped it maintain its leadership position. Elevator and Escalator Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2023) USD 69.0 Billion Market Size (2033) USD 138.2 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2033) 7.2% Major Segments Elevators, Escalators, Moving Walkways Key Regions Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe Largest Vendor Otis Elevator Company

"Elevators and escalators play a crucial role in modern infrastructure, offering efficient vertical transportation solutions in buildings of all sizes. These systems enhance accessibility and convenience, catering to the needs of urban environments, commercial spaces, and public transport hubs. As demand for smart and energy-efficient designs grows, the elevator and escalator market continues to evolve with technological advancements." opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities



Urbanization : The global shift towards urban living is fueling the demand for vertical transportation solutions in high-rise buildings, particularly in emerging economies.

Technological Advancements : The integration of IoT, AI, and predictive maintenance in elevators and escalators is enhancing operational efficiency, creating significant growth opportunities.

Safety Regulations : Increasing government regulations mandating safer systems are driving the modernization of existing elevator and escalator infrastructures. Sustainability : Energy-efficient systems are gaining traction, with manufacturers focusing on reducing the carbon footprint of their products.









Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global Elevator and Escalator Market is highly competitive, with key players including:



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Orona Group

Otis Elevator Company

Sanyo Elevator (Zhuhai) Co. Ltd.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Schumacher Elevator Company

Sigma Elevator Company

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Ltd. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

These companies focus on expanding their product portfolios, investing in research and development, and enhancing customer service to maintain their competitive edge in the global market.

Growth Drivers

The growth of the Elevator and Escalator Market is primarily driven by:



The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

The need for modernization and replacement of aging infrastructure in developed regions like North America and Europe.

The increasing adoption of smart building technologies, including energy-efficient and IoT-enabled elevators. Government mandates for safety, requiring regular upgrades and new installations to meet the latest safety standards.

Segmentation Analysis of the Elevator and Escalator Market

By Product:



Hydraulic Elevators

Traction Elevators

Machine Elevators

Room Less Elevators

Step Type Elevators

Belt Type Elevators

Cleat Type Elevators

Spiral Elevators Vacuums



By Load:



Passenger

Freight Observation



By Installation:



New System & Installation Retrofit

By End User:



Residential

Commercial

Hostels

Hospitals

Infrastructure & Construction Transportation & Logistics

Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa



French Translation:

Le marché mondial des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques était évalué à 69,0 milliards USD en 2023 et devrait atteindre 138,2 milliards USD d'ici 2033, affichant un TCAC de 7,2 % au cours de la période de prévision. L'augmentation de la population urbaine, en particulier dans les régions en développement, est un moteur clé de ce marché, car la demande d'immeubles de grande hauteur et de systèmes de transport efficaces augmente. Ce marché est également soutenu par des innovations technologiques telles que les ascenseurs intelligents avec connectivité IoT, qui améliorent l'efficacité énergétique et l'expérience utilisateur.

Les ascenseurs restent le segment dominant du marché, porté par des investissements croissants dans les projets d'infrastructure et les espaces commerciaux. Les escaliers mécaniques, quant à eux, connaissent une croissance dans les environnements de vente au détail, les centres de transport public et les aéroports. La demande moderne d'ascenseurs et d'escaliers mécaniques se concentre sur des caractéristiques telles que des mécanismes de sécurité améliorés, une maintenance prédictive et des conceptions économes en énergie.

L'augmentation des réglementations en matière de sécurité a également été un facteur crucial pour stimuler la demande d'ascenseurs et d'escaliers mécaniques. Les gouvernements du monde entier mettent en œuvre des normes de sécurité strictes, poussant les entreprises et les propriétaires d'immeubles à moderniser leurs systèmes ou à installer de nouveaux modèles conformes. Ces réglementations, associées aux efforts de modernisation, devraient contribuer de manière significative à la croissance du marché.

La tendance croissante des solutions de bâtiments intelligents et de l'automatisation stimule également le marché, les fabricants d'ascenseurs et d'escaliers mécaniques développant des technologies de pointe qui peuvent s'intégrer aux systèmes de gestion des bâtiments. Cette évolution vers la technologie intelligente est une tendance notable qui continuera de remodeler le marché des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques au cours de la prochaine décennie.

Facteurs moteurs et opportunités

Le marché est porté par l'urbanisation et par un nombre croissant de bâtiments résidentiels et commerciaux de grande hauteur. En outre, les innovations continues dans les technologies intelligentes ouvrent la voie aux fabricants pour proposer des solutions avancées, notamment des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques économes en énergie et compatibles IoT. Un autre facteur important est l'accent croissant mis sur la sécurité et l'application de normes réglementaires strictes pour les nouvelles installations et les projets de rénovation.

La région Asie-Pacifique, en particulier la Chine et l'Inde, est un pôle majeur pour les installations d'ascenseurs et d'escaliers mécaniques, offrant de vastes opportunités de croissance en raison du développement rapide des infrastructures. En Amérique du Nord et en Europe, le remplacement et la modernisation des systèmes d'ascenseurs vieillissants resteront des moteurs clés de l'expansion du marché.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché



Le marché mondial des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques devrait passer de 69,0 milliards USD en 2023 à 138,2 milliards USD en 2033, à un TCAC de 7,2 % .

L'Asie-Pacifique devrait dominer le marché, stimulée par l'urbanisation rapide et la croissance des infrastructures dans des pays comme la Chine et l'Inde.

Les ascenseurs intelligents équipés de fonctionnalités IoT et écoénergétiques gagnent en popularité, contribuant à la croissance du marché. Les réglementations de sécurité strictes et les mandats gouvernementaux entraînent une demande de modernisation et de remplacement des anciens systèmes.

Informations sur les composants

Le marché est segmenté en fonction des composants en ascenseurs, escaliers mécaniques et trottoirs roulants. Les ascenseurs détenaient la plus grande part du marché en 2023, soutenus par leur utilisation généralisée dans les bâtiments résidentiels, commerciaux et industriels. Les escaliers mécaniques, bien qu'ils constituent un segment plus petit, connaissent une croissance significative dans les projets d'infrastructures publiques, en particulier dans les gares de transit et les aéroports.

Le segment de la modernisation est également un élément essentiel du marché, les propriétaires de bâtiments mettant à niveau les systèmes existants pour répondre aux nouvelles normes de sécurité et aux exigences d'efficacité énergétique.

Qui est le plus grand fournisseur du marché des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques au monde ?

Otis Elevator Company est le plus grand fournisseur du marché mondial des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques. La forte présence de l'entreprise dans des régions clés, ses offres de produits innovantes et son large portefeuille de services, notamment de modernisation et de maintenance, lui ont permis de maintenir sa position de leader.

Marché des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques : portée du rapport

Paramètre Détails Taille du marché (2023) 69,0 milliards USD Taille du marché (2033) 138,2 milliards de dollars TCAC (2023 à 2033) 7,2 % Principaux segments Ascenseurs, escaliers mécaniques, trottoirs roulants Régions clés Asie-Pacifique, Amérique du Nord, Europe Le plus grand fournisseur Société d'ascenseurs Otis

(( Les ascenseurs et les escaliers mécaniques jouent un rôle crucial dans les infrastructures modernes, offrant des solutions de transport vertical efficaces dans les bâtiments de toutes tailles. Ces systèmes améliorent l'accessibilité et la commodité, répondant aux besoins des environnements urbains, des espaces commerciaux et des centres de transport public. Alors que la demande de conceptions intelligentes et économes en énergie augmente, le marché des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques continue d'évoluer avec les avancées technologiques )), estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché



Urbanisation : Le changement mondial vers la vie urbaine alimente la demande de solutions de transport vertical dans les immeubles de grande hauteur, en particulier dans les économies émergentes.

Progrès technologiques : L'intégration de l'IoT, de l'IA et de la maintenance prédictive dans les ascenseurs et les escaliers mécaniques améliore l'efficacité opérationnelle, créant ainsi d'importantes opportunités de croissance.

Réglementations de sécurité : La multiplication des réglementations gouvernementales imposant des systèmes plus sûrs entraîne la modernisation des infrastructures d'ascenseurs et d'escaliers mécaniques existantes. Durabilité : Les systèmes économes en énergie gagnent du terrain, les fabricants se concentrant sur la réduction de l'empreinte carbone de leurs produits.

Informations sur les principales entreprises et parts de marché

Le marché mondial des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques est très concurrentiel, avec des acteurs clés tels que :



Société Mitsubishi Electric

Groupe Orona

Société d'ascenseurs Otis

Sanyo Elevator (Zhuhai) Co. Ltd.

Schindler Holding SA

Société d'ascenseurs Schumacher

Société d'ascenseurs Sigma

Ascenseurs Stannah Holdings Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp SA

Société Toshiba

Hitachi Ltée. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Ces entreprises se concentrent sur l'élargissement de leur portefeuille de produits, l'investissement dans la recherche et le développement et l'amélioration du service client pour maintenir leur avantage concurrentiel sur le marché mondial.

Moteurs de croissance

La croissance du marché des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques est principalement tirée par :



Le rythme rapide de l'urbanisation dans les économies émergentes, en particulier dans la région Asie-Pacifique.

La nécessité de moderniser et de remplacer les infrastructures vieillissantes dans les régions développées comme l'Amérique du Nord et l'Europe.

L'adoption croissante de technologies de bâtiments intelligents, notamment des ascenseurs économes en énergie et compatibles IoT. Les mandats gouvernementaux en matière de sécurité nécessitent des mises à niveau régulières et de nouvelles installations pour répondre aux dernières normes de sécurité.

Analyse régionale



L'Asie-Pacifique domine le marché, la Chine et l'Inde étant en tête du développement des infrastructures et de la construction de gratte-ciel.

L'Amérique du Nord et l'Europe connaissent une croissance constante, tirée par des initiatives de modernisation et des réglementations de sécurité strictes. L'Amérique latine , le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique présentent des opportunités émergentes en raison de l'augmentation des activités de construction et des efforts d'urbanisation.



Analyse de segmentation du marché des ascenseurs et des escaliers mécaniques

Par produit :



Ascenseurs hydrauliques

Ascenseurs à traction

Ascenseurs de machines

Ascenseurs sans chambre

Ascenseurs à marches

Ascenseurs à courroie

Ascenseurs à taquets

Ascenseurs en spirale Aspirateurs



Par charge :



Passager

Fret Observation



Par installation :



Nouveau système et installation Rénovation

Par l'utilisateur final :



Résidentiel

Commercial

Auberges de jeunesse

Hôpitaux

Infrastructures et construction Transport et logistique

Région:



Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie du Sud et Pacifique

Asie de l'Est Le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique



Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

