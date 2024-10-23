Explosion, Gunfire At Turkish Aerospace Company, 'Suicide Bombing' Suspected
Date
10/23/2024 10:19:17 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An explosion, followed by gunfire, was heard at the premises of Turkish aerospace and defense company, Turkish media reported on Wednesday. The explosion on Wednesday may have been caused by a suicide bomber, the HaberTurk television reported.
Meanwhile, Turkey's interior Minister said that a huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people "dead and injured". Also Read
| Suicide Bombing in Somalia Kills 37 at Popular Beach Hotel
The minister described it as a "terrorist attack".
"A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries... Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, soon after local media reported a blast and shooting outside the site some 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside Ankara. Also Read
| 5 Japanese workers escape suicide bombing in Pakistan, 3 injured
Employees at the company, located in the outskirts of Ankara, were taken to a safe area, local reports added. Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.
More details are awaited in connection with the incident.
MENAFN23102024007365015876ID1108811735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.