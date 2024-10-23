Short Film On Inclusion Of Disabled Set For Debut In Cinemas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) A public service awareness short on the inclusion of the disabled was launched by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Wednesday for screening across 1,000 cinema halls.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a cinema chain will soon start screening the one-minute film,“Inclusive Bharat Viksit Bharat”, focused on disability, taking the message of inclusion to millions of viewers over two weeks, a statement said.

Secretary Aggarwal said:“This public service awareness film is a critical tool in raising awareness about the barriers faced by persons with disabilities, and it highlights the urgent need for collective responsibility in ensuring accessibility and inclusion.”

He commended the efforts of all partners in bringing this important message to the forefront, saying,“We look forward to seeing its positive impact across the nation.”

The film, both in Hindi and English, is a brainchild of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) which along with a cinema chain and Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation (DMRC) announced its launch on Wednesday.

This film addresses the everyday challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and attempts to instil a deeper understanding and compassion among audiences nationwide.

The film serves as a powerful catalyst for change, encouraging viewers to engage in meaningful discussions about disability rights and the importance of inclusion.

Through compelling narratives and real-life stories, the film aims to create an emotional connection that inspires action and attempts to dispel the stereotypes around disability.

"As India strives to become Viksit by 2047, the idea of inclusivity and issues of disabled people should get mainstreamed. This film is a powerful step toward that change, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and the role it plays in fostering a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and contribute to a richer, more diversified society.,” said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP.

A senior representative of the cinema chain said,“Cinema has always been a powerful storyteller, shaping perceptions and influencing social change, and now it's amplifying the voices of millions of people with disabilities who have often been marginalised and left unheard, shedding light on their experiences and the urgent need for a more inclusive society.”