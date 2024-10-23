PM Modi, President Xi Hold Structured Bilateral Talks
Date
10/23/2024 10:13:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Kazan- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on Wednesday on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Russia, in their first structured meeting in the last five years.
The meeting took place two days after India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.
ADVERTISEMENT
In November 2022, Modi and Xi exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a dinner hosted by the Indonesian President for the G20 leaders.
ADVERTISEMENT
In August last year too, the Indian prime minister and the Chinese president held a brief and informal conversation in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit.
The two leaders last held a structured meeting during their second informal summit in Mamallapuram in October 2019.
Read Also
Vivek Gupta Gets Additional Charge Of IG Traffic, J&K
MeT Predicts Light Rain, Snow In Kashmir
The eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020.
MENAFN23102024000215011059ID1108811650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.