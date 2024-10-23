Theater Workers Union Gather In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Members of Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union have gathered in
Ganja, Azernews reports.
The guests first got acquainted with the building of the Ganja
State Drama Theater.
The meeting was attended by representatives from Ganja,
Mingachevir, and Shaki State Drama Theaters.
Chairman of Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union People's Artist
Haji Ismayilov discussed the current state of Azerbaijani theaters,
their achievements, and the challenges they face.
He stressed that Ganja State Drama Theater has been representing
the country honorably at international events.
Director of the Ganja State National Drama Theater Aqil Behramli
was awarded the Union's "Theater Worker" medal.
In his remarks, Behramli expressed gratitude for the recognition
and spoke about the urgent issues that need to be addressed within
the industry.
During the meeting, various members of the Azerbaijan Theater
Workers Union's Executive Board, including People's Artist Ilham
Namig Kamal and Honored Artist Azad Shukurov, Executive Board
member, People's Artist Mehrabin Farzalibayov, leading director of
the Mingachevir State Drama Theater Valeh Karimov, Ganja Theater's
literature section head Anar Burjaliyev, chief director of the
Shaki Theater Mirbala Salimli, along with other prominent figures
like People's Artist Ella Yaqubova and actress Konul Hajiyeva,
discussed a range of issues facing the theaters.
Topics ranged from funding and support for production to the
need for modernizing facilities and attracting younger
audiences.
In their remarks, theater figures stressed the significance of
collaborative efforts among theaters in different regions to
strengthen the national theater scene and introduce innovative
approaches to engage with the public.
The Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union has a long-standing
tradition of theater that dates back to the early 20th century,
with the formation of the first national theater in Baku in
1900.
Founded in 1897 as Union of Artists, the organization continued
its activity as Union of Muslim Artists from 1917, Union of Turkish
Actors from 1920, Azerbaijan Theater Society from 1945, and on
February 27, 1987 by the order of the founding conference was
renamed into the Union of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan.
The primary mission of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union is
to support and develop the theatrical arts within the country.
The Union is a member of the International Confederation of
Theater Unions and the UNESCO International Theater Institute.
Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union engages in activities such as
organizing workshops, festivals, and competitions to showcase
emerging talent and to promote collaboration among artists.
