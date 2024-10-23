Theater Workers Union Gather In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Members of Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union have gathered in Ganja, Azernews reports.

The guests first got acquainted with the building of the Ganja State Drama Theater.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Ganja, Mingachevir, and Shaki State Drama Theaters.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union People's Artist Haji Ismayilov discussed the current state of Azerbaijani theaters, their achievements, and the challenges they face.

He stressed that Ganja State Drama Theater has been representing the country honorably at international events.

Director of the Ganja State National Drama Theater Aqil Behramli was awarded the Union's "Theater Worker" medal.

In his remarks, Behramli expressed gratitude for the recognition and spoke about the urgent issues that need to be addressed within the industry.

During the meeting, various members of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union's Executive Board, including People's Artist Ilham Namig Kamal and Honored Artist Azad Shukurov, Executive Board member, People's Artist Mehrabin Farzalibayov, leading director of the Mingachevir State Drama Theater Valeh Karimov, Ganja Theater's literature section head Anar Burjaliyev, chief director of the Shaki Theater Mirbala Salimli, along with other prominent figures like People's Artist Ella Yaqubova and actress Konul Hajiyeva, discussed a range of issues facing the theaters.

Topics ranged from funding and support for production to the need for modernizing facilities and attracting younger audiences.

In their remarks, theater figures stressed the significance of collaborative efforts among theaters in different regions to strengthen the national theater scene and introduce innovative approaches to engage with the public.

The Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union has a long-standing tradition of theater that dates back to the early 20th century, with the formation of the first national theater in Baku in 1900.

Founded in 1897 as Union of Artists, the organization continued its activity as Union of Muslim Artists from 1917, Union of Turkish Actors from 1920, Azerbaijan Theater Society from 1945, and on February 27, 1987 by the order of the founding conference was renamed into the Union of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan.

The primary mission of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union is to support and develop the theatrical arts within the country.

The Union is a member of the International Confederation of Theater Unions and the UNESCO International Theater Institute.

Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union engages in activities such as organizing workshops, festivals, and competitions to showcase emerging talent and to promote collaboration among artists.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr