Ukrainian Defense Forces Holding Positions In Chasiv Yar, Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Siversk fronts, the number of Russian assault actions has slightly decreased. The situation in Toretsk has stabilized, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preventing the enemy from advancing beyond the eastern part of the city.

This update was shared by the spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group, Anastasia Bobovnikova, during a televised broadcast, according to a report by Ukrinform.

"The number of assaults on these fronts (Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Siversk) has somewhat decreased. We associate this with the enemy taking a tactical pause to possibly replenish manpower, supplies, ammunition, and equipment. When they finish their preparations, the number of assaults will likely resume," Bobovnikova explained.

Regarding the situation near Chasiv Yar, she stated that the situation remains challenging but reassured that there has been no breakthrough by the enemy as reported by some outlets like Bild. While some Russian assault groups attempt to cross a canal in the area, these efforts are quickly blocked and the groups are neutralized. The canal line is under the control of Ukrainian artillery and drones, preventing the enemy from advancing with heavy equipment, as bridge-building attempts are swiftly halted.

War update: 166on frontlines; Pokrovsk, Kurakhove fronts remain hottest

Bobovnikova also confirmed that the situation in Toretsk has stabilized. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully containing the enemy, preventing any further advances from the eastern part of the city, where the Russian forces have been positioned.

As of the latest reports, Russia's combat losses since the invasion began on February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 683,040 personnel, with1,460 losses reported over the past day.