MODIALOGUE An Attempt To Further PM Modi's Vision For India's Collective Good: Ashwin Fernandes (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director at UK-based QS World University Rankings, has recently launched a titled "MODIALOGUE" to celebrate the far-reaching impact of Prime Narendra Modi's acclaimed monthly programme, Mann Ki Baat.

In an interview with IANS, Ashwin Fernandes said that he was motivated by PM Modi's inspirational and dynamic personality after meeting him, and began listening to Mann Ki Baat programme, which provided him with crucial insights about the Prime Minister's endeavour to bring the entire country together through the radio programme. Fernandes, an acclaimed academician, hailing from Goa, has brought his expertise in global higher education to the book, presenting a fresh perspective on national engagement.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

IANS: What inspired you to write MODIALOGUE, and how did you see Mann Ki Baat evolving as a tool for communication over the years?

Ashwin Fernandes: I started working on the book after meeting PM Modi. During an hour-long meeting which I had with the founder of QS World University Rankings, we spoke about a lot of things about India, and the work which our Prime Minister was doing. He (PM Modi) inspired me... that India is a new India now, and soon after that meeting, I started listening to Mann ki Baat. I was so inspired by how PM Modi was bringing the whole nation together with his radio programme every last Sunday, talking about various topics, heart-to-heart conversations on the radio. So, my motivation was, of course, he (PM Modi) himself and his larger vision to connect the people for the collective good of India.

IANS: What made you write a book on PM Modi?

Ashwin Fernandes: He is very inspirational. He is such a dynamic person who has got so much vision. World leaders right now are respecting India... India has got a place at the table all over the world, and wherever we go we see Indians are much more respected. So, PM Modi's vision is something that he has been trying to speak about in Mann Ki Baat and I thought it was time to take Mann Ki Baat to more and more people of India, the youth of India, and also to the overseas.

IANS: In your view, what sets Mann Ki Baat apart from traditional communication channels used by leaders? How does it resonate differently with the public?

Ashwin Fernandes: It is a very simple broadcast, and it uses the traditional radio mechanism which people have forgotten in the Digital Age. And PM Modi is able to connect the length and breadth of the country, he is able to motivate the people and use it as a power for administration. So, I think, besides the radio mode, it goes online, it goes on YouTube, it is also translated into other languages, so it's a very powerful means beyond just a radio broadcast.

IANS: You have an extensive background in global education. How did this perspective influence the way you approached the topics and themes within MODIALOGUE?

Ashwin Fernandes: MODIALOGUE is a mode of academic work inspired by my academic background. The work PM Modi has done also covers education. He has talked a lot about empowerment, especially for women, children, youth and the whole work of this book is to be able to inspire the youth of India for a much more prosperous tomorrow.

IANS: How do you think PM Modi's communication style, as seen in Mann Ki Baat, aligns with leadership principles from Chanakya's philosophies, which you also reference in the book?

Ashwin Fernandes: Chanakya is all about communication by means of heart-to-heart communication, and not just Chanakya, we can look at the world leaders around in the past and we can see how in the US, J.F. Kennedy or in Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, use these kind of heart-to-heart communication. So it's all about connecting with people in a language that is simple and heart-felt. I think that's what PM Modi has done through his Mann Ki Baat and MODIALOGUE captures this over the last 100 episodes and puts it in a book so that we can take further the words and vision of the Prime Minister., and

IANS: What role do you believe communication and dialogue play in India's path toward becoming a“Viksit Bharat” or developed nation?

Ashwin Fernandes: As we have seen, the G-20 Summit was hosted in India for the first time, and it's all about communication and dialogue, about being open, transparent and whichever developed countries which have gone through this phase previously have adopted clear communication, transparent communication... and this is where people will appreciate, and they will be a part of the larger picture when they will know what's involved for then, and how they are going to be a part of the bigger picture as a progressive, developed India. This will motivate people to change. Especially, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which has made people look at cleanliness from a much different angle. PM Modi has spoken of several things. We hope that the young people of India, the youth which are going to lead India to 'Viksit Bharat' will be a part of this revolution.

IANS: From your perspective, what has been the most significant social or cultural impact of Mann Ki Baat?

Ashwin Fernandes: We can see social media being so active about PM Modi's messages. The social media complement the Mann Ki Baat, and are able to take the programme to even a further audience. And MODIALOGUE is also a part of this revolution and if you see the hashtag -- #MODIALOGUE -- it has become a part of the dialogue. So, PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi's dialogues have now become MODIALOGUE, which a lot of people are kind of using to express PM Modi's dialogue with the world.

IANS: What message or feeling would you like readers to take away after reading MODIALOGUE?

Ashwin Fernandes: A feeling that, as a nation we are rising, which is developing yet which is progressing, a nation which has got much more respect and, of course, the feel good factor, because a lot of people probably don't know what all the government is doing. So this book will especially inspire the youths of India to think pro-actively, progressively and become part of the collective change in the future.

IANS: How can an individual contribute to the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047?

Ashwin Fernandes: Everybody should be aware of the various progressive elements of India, be it Swachh Bharat, be it Digital India, being progressive and leaving the shackles of the past from the Colonial Era, and feeling proud of an India that is rising.

IANS: Do you agree PM Modi is a 'self' Brand Ambassador?

Ashwin Fernandes: He has created a brand for India. We can hear his name everywhere. And I am proud that PM Modi is a brand which represents India.